Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Back With A Win, Halts Minda In Four Rounds – Boxing Results

Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr managed a win last night in Culiacan. Having his first fight since that disappointing night in September of this year when Chavez Jr lost to Mario Cazares via technical decision, the former WBC middleweight champion blasted journeyman fighter Jeyson Minda to defeat inside four rounds. The 34-year-old “Son Of A Legend” scored three knockdowns before Minda’s corner threw in the towel. Chavez Jr is now 52-5-1(34). 27-year-old Minda of Ecuador falls to 14-3-1(8).

The light-heavyweight fight got off to a slow start, at least for Chavez Jr. Minda was able to outbox the Mexican, even bloodying his nose. But the visiting fighter’s success proved to be short-lived. Chavez Jr came on strong in the second round, working Minda’s body and scoring the first knockdown of the fight. Minda had the wind knocked out of him and he barely beat the count.

The third round saw Minda on the floor again, yet this time it was a fall. Chavez Jr yelled at Minda to get up and fight. Minda was then knocked down for real from another hard shot to the body; this time Minda beat the count but found himself draped over the top rope, apparently all done. Minda did manage to make it out for the fourth round but the end was near. A right to the head from Chavez Jr resulted in the third and final knockdown and though Minda again got back up, his corner had seen enough.

What this win means for Chavez Jr is anyone’s guess. What we do know is Chavez Jr will certainly fight again, probably sooner rather than later. Last night’s victory was Chavez Jr’s first since August of 2019. Can the 34 year old (35 in February) do anything of significance in the current 175 or 168 pound divisions? It seems unlikely, as Chavez Jr has simply let us (and himself) down too many times. Still, Chavez Jr has a big name and it looks as though he will continue to use it for some time to come.