Joshua vs. Dubois: All-Brit Wembley Stadium Showdown

This Saturday afternoon in the states boxing fans get a treat with an all-British showdown between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. This fight belongs exactly where it’s taking place in what will be a jammed-packed Wembley Stadium to watch two Londoners facing off for pride. The undercard has a few equally matched fights in Cacace vs. Warrington, Kelly vs. Davis, and Buatsi vs. Hutchinson. Rising contender Hamzah Sheeraz is on the card as a well as part of a 20 dollar discounted DAZN PPV price point.

The game plan for Daniel Dubois is simple on the surface. Dubois must find his way inside then unload punches to the head and body with his head in AJ’s chest. Dubois has to make AJ feel uncomfortable by pushing him back as much as possible. Of course that task is easier said than done to take flush right hand after flush right hand the way Daniel did in his win over Filip Hrgovic.

Joshua loves to fight at range looking to set up right hands and left hooks. Of late Anthony has targeted the body with those powerful right hands punches something he will definitely look to accomplish against Dubois. Engaging in a full out brawl is not AJ’s strength but he does punch straighter and more accurate than many heavyweights. Joshua will fight at range in the early goings, mixing in his jab with slight lateral or circling movement so he doesn’t get overwhelmed. Eventually Joshua will attempt to bring the heat to Dubois.

AJ can box decently on the outside as long as it’s on his own terms. There is big difference in choosing to box smartly and getting forced to the ropes or in corners. Defense is where Daniel shows his biggest weakness. The affect of taking all those shots in his last outing may rear its ugly head on Saturday physically or mentally or both. AJ’s length and offense is his best defense but when put on a rope and pressured the whole fight open targets increase rapidly. Mentally/physically giving up is not just a one-way street as we saw with AJ in the first Andy Ruiz fight.

This boxing podcasters believes the styles will matchup for an entertaining two-way scrap until the hard right hands by Joshua begin to add up. In an offensive matchup AJ has the advantage so it will be up to Daniel to make him shrink offensively on the ropes. If Dubois can make Joshua overly defensive with relentless pressure he will win the fight. Here’s hoping we get a great fight before what will be an energetic crowd at Wembley Stadium.

My Official Prediction is Anthony Joshua by late stoppage.

Side Note: The combination punching by Cacace and Warrington’s willing to oblige should make for a great battle until Josh’s chin fails him. This boxing junkie is very interested to see if the bad blood surfaces in the Bautsi vs. Hutchinson. Bautsi has the advantage in skill but Hutchinson is very game and throws punches from awkward angles. Also, Jaime Munguia makes his return to the ring after suffering his first defeat of his career taking on a solid opponent in Erik Bazinyan on ESPN this Friday.

My Picks: Cacace by TKO, Bautsi MD, and Munguia UD.



