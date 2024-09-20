Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury in February?

As a result of an old video clip shared this week, fans can watch what happened this week, when Anthony Joshua and Turki Alalshikh sat together in a room and spoke with Tyson Fury via Facetime. The subject of course was the fight “everyone wants to see,” as AJ put it, and Saudi money man Turki says he wants to stage it in February of next year.

Fury said he would “get the job done” on December 21, this,, of course,, his must-win rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, and that he will then get it on with AJ. Joshua said that “either way,” he is “waiting for” Fury. In other words, Joshua wants to fight Fury next year even if Usyk defeats him again.

It was all pretty good natured, but this is perhaps the closest Joshua and Fury have actually come as far as talking, seriously, about fighting one another. Can this massive fight finally happen, and is Turki Alalshikh the man to make it happen sometime in 2025? February might be pushing it, especially if the Usyk-Fury rematch is as tough a fight as the first one. But maybe in the summertime of next year, Fury and Joshua will finally fight and settle their differences.

Joshua has to get past Daniel Dubois tomorrow night, but he says he will fight a Fury who has either beaten Usyk or has lost to him a second time. As Joshua said to Fury, “Either way.”