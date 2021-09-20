Joshua sparring partner: ‘Usyk fights more like an amateur than a pro… expect a smart fight, not a war’

The sparring partners of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have both lifted the lid to the Betway Insider blog on their respective training camps ahead of their heavyweight bout this weekend in London.

Croatian amateur star Marko Milun, who has been working with AJ, believes Usyk ‘fights more like an amateur than a professional’ and predicts a ‘smart fight’ as opposed to ‘war’.

Meanwhile Greek fighter Evgenios Lazaridis has taken us behind the scenes of Usyk’s camp, claiming AJ is in for his ‘toughest’ night and a ‘spectacular battle’, having not met such a technically superior boxer before in his career.

Marko Milun – Anthony Joshua sparring partner

Joshua’s sparring partner rules out AJ going to ‘war’ with Usyk – predicts ‘smart fight’

AJ has been relying on elite amateurs to replicate Usyk’s style – Usyk ‘fights more like an amateur than a normal professional’

‘Bigger Stronger’ AJ will overcome Usyk

“It has been a dream come true to be involved in Joshua’s camp. I was just watching him on TV and then I had a message on Instagram asking me to come spar with AJ, I said: ‘of course’.

“In the ring, Joshua is very clever and smart. He knows what to do and he does it in the right way, he does everything in the right way. I grew a lot in the time I spent with him, learnt a lot of things that I did not know. Working with Angel Fernandez and Joby Clayton, they made me a little better.

“AJ for me was very surprising, he was very humble. He was like a guy from the local club, not the heavyweight champion, he spoke to us like a normal person. That surprised me.

“I think he chose me and other amateurs as sparring partners because he needed guys similar to Usyk. Usyk fights like an amateur boxer more than a normal professional and maybe that’s why he wanted me and Viktor Jurk and other amateurs, the only professional in camp was Shokran Parwani when I was there.

“I saw in camp that AJ is really smart and he does the right things and I think he’ll win this fight. Usyk is also smart but I think AJ has better qualities; he’s bigger, stronger and can punch harder. He has worked hard for this and I think he’ll beat him. AJ will be at home, the crowd will be behind him and my prediction is AJ will win comfortably. But I will tell you that this will be a smart fight, not a war.”

Evgenios Lazaridis – Oleksandr Usyk Sparring Partner

Usyk sparring partner predicts Joshua’s ‘toughest’ night and a ‘spectacular battle’

Usyk is ‘hitting hard’ ahead of Joshua showdown

Believes his gym mate has ‘every chance’ of dethroning AJ’

“Being In the camp with Usyk has been great, everything is very organised and I’ve really enjoyed my time helping Usyk prepare for Joshua and being part of his elite team. I was chosen because I am similar size to Joshua and I have good physical fitness.

“Usyk has had a great camp and is doing well – in terms of movement he moves about the ring so well and is very technical. In terms of punching power, Usyk is hitting harder than ever and has a very strong blow. He is a great fighter, an Olympic champion, and a great world champion. He’s working hard, and is rapidly moving towards his next goal of becoming heavyweight champion.

“This fight, of course, will be the toughest of Joshua’s career because he has never met such a good and technical boxer in his career before, it is a new challenge for him. I think that for Usyk Joshua’s size will not be a problem, because he is not a small heavyweight. My prediction is a 50/50 fight. Usyk has every chance to win. I advise fans not to miss this great fight, because this fight will be the most spectacular battle as two Olympic and world champions meet.”