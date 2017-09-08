Joshua-Pulev under-card continues to grow with addition of Thomas-Allen Commonwealth heavyweight title fight rematch

With the majority of fans pretty much expecting IBF/WBA heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua to win in commanding fashion when he meets Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28, the event is in need of a solid under-card. And one is currently shaping up.

Confirmed now are three title fights: Kal Yafai will defend his WBA super-flyweight title against Sho Ishida, Frank Buglioni and Callum Johnson will clash with both the British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles on the line, and at heavyweight, Lenroy Thomas and David Allen will clash in a rematch of the fight they had in May on the Spence-Brook card.





Not bad at all and hopefully, with still over month to go until fight night, further additions will be made to the card; heavyweight Dillian Whyte may well feature on the card.

The Thomas-Allen return was announced today and Doncaster man Allen, 12-3-1, who lost via 12 round split decision to Thomas, 21-4, told Sky Sports that he will either get revenge over his southpaw opponent or retire from the sport.

“When I got the green light for Lenroy I was over the moon,” Allen, 25, told Sky Sports. “It didn’t matter if it was at Wembley, Cardiff, or in my back garden, I just want to get my hands on him. The Commonwealth title is very nice and I’m excited to win it, but it’s all about righting that wrong. I feel I let a lot of people down. I just need to beat him and never hear the man’s name again. For me, this is revenge or retire.”

A good number of people felt Allen, the younger man by seven years, allowed the fight in May to slip away, in large part because he wasn’t in top shape. But Allen says he will be properly prepared this time round. Thomas of Jamaica has not fought since the May encounter, whereas Allen stopped Tom Dallas in swift fashion on July 22. The rematch is pretty much a pick ’em fight and another distance fight looks to be a very good bet.