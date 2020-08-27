Joshua Makes Fury Prediction: First Six Rounds, I Know I’m Going To Take Him Out Then

Email WhatsApp 37 Shares

Anthony Joshua had made a firm prediction ahead of his massive fight with Tyson Fury. We of course hope to see the fight next year sometime, perhaps in the spring, and Joshua and Fury have verbally agreed to financial terms for two fights. This week, Fury posted a mock photo on social media, of him holding a much smaller Joshua’s hand and “taking him to school.”

It’s not clear if Joshua saw the comical picture, but AJ sounded pretty fired up when appearing on the Sky One show ‘A League Of Their Own.’ Joshua gave his no-nonsense fight prediction:

“I have a lot of respect for the man, he’s a good family man and a good fighter, but on the other hand, I want to break his head,” Joshua said of Fury. “First six rounds, I think, well – I know – I’m going to take him out then. I have had a shorter career, so I’m fresher. I’ve been in the deep end longer so I can handle the pressure and I believe I’m going to take him out.”

Most fans see the Joshua-Fury fight as a boxer vs. puncher match-up, with Fury being the boxer, AJ the puncher. Plenty of fans agree with Joshua, feeling he has the raw power and physical strength to get to Fury, while others feel Fury’s boxing skill and brains will prove too much for Joshua. It’s a 50-50 fight in the opinion of most, and this, aside from the sheer enormity of the fight – all the belts, held by two British fighters – is why everyone wants to see it happen so badly.

For some people, Joshua’s stock went up some after Saturday night, courtesy of that stunner Alexander Povetkin pulled off against Dillian Whyte. Joshua is the only man to have stopped the incredibly dangerous Russian (Povetkin’s only other defeat coming on points against a prime Wladimir Klitschko). In fact, the question has been asked: who has the better resume – Joshua or Fury?

They both hold wins over Klitschko (AJ having to get off the floor to win), while Fury has that great win over Deontay Wilder and Joshua has that impressive win over Povetkin. Just who is the best heavyweight in the world right now? Joshua has been stopped whereas Fury has not been KO’d, but has AJ got a better string of wins on his record (wins over Whyte, Andy Ruiz in their rematch, Joseph Parker)?

The rivalry needs settling and of course, there is only one place to do it. 2021 should, could and would give us and the heavyweight division something very special.