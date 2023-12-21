Anthony Joshua has been uncharacteristically quiet whilst out in Saudi Arabia as his must-win fight with Otto Wallin approaches, while AJ has also been somewhat frosty ahead of Saturday’s fight. Joshua had little to say after making his grand arrival, that’s for sure. While when speaking about the fight with Wallin, Joshua has stated how he wants to put some real hurt on Wallin.

Joshua the nice guy seems to have vanished. For now at least. Also, some eyebrows were raised when Joshua declined to participate in an open workout yesterday, with all other fighters on the “Day of Reckoning” bill working out in public as arranged and agreed. Make of that what you will. Also, Wallin surprised us in his open workout, this when the tall southpaw boxed in the orthodox stance when loosening up and moving around.

Bob Arum for one says he sees a Wallin upset win. If this happens, we will almost certainly say goodbye to the much talked about Joshua-Deontay Wilder fight (or fights, there is word now of a two-fight deal between the two former heavyweight champs).

Joshua, writing in his column for The Standard, has promised the fight between himself and Wilder WILL happen. Obviously, AJ believes he is going to beat Wallin. However, some cynics out there feel quite strongly that even if AJ does defeat Wallin, he will not face Wilder. Joshua says he knows what people want, and he says (or writes) how he will give it to them.

“I know what people want, I know what I want, that’s no secret – Deontay Wilder,” Joshua wrote. “We’re sharing the same card finally, although we’re not in the ring at the same time. That will come, I promise you. It just takes time. I’ve not shied away from the fact I want the Wilder fight. He’s keen, too. When two fighters want to get into the ring, it usually happens. We’ll just now leave that to our promotional teams to make it happen. I totally get it’s the fight that people want, but you can’t rush a fight of that magnitude and it’ll be huge when it happens, even though there won’t be a world title belt on the line. It’s pure entertainment and boxing fans around the world will love it.”

This is perhaps the most AJ has ever had to say about fighting Wilder. Now that he has promised us the fight will happen, how can AJ possibly go back? There can be no excuses now. Wilder insists he wants the fight, now Joshua has given us his word the fight will happen.

All that stands in the way, then, is a Wallin win. Or a Joseph Parker win over Wilder. But if both favourites win on Saturday, it HAS to be Joshua Vs. Wilder next year. At least once.

A promise is a promise.