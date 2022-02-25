Josh Taylor, Jack Catterall Make Weight At Weigh-In – And Then Get Nasty

Unified 140 pound king Josh Taylor, along with his IBF mandatory challenger Jack Catterall, weighed in today, ahead of tomorrow’s fight in Glasgow, Scotland. Both men looked in great shape as they made the weight, with champ Taylor coming in at 140 on the nose and with Catterall tipping-in at 139 pounds. Both men are unbeaten and fans are expecting a good fight at the Hydro Arena, maybe even a great fight.

Taylor-Catterall and undercard fights — at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland — will stream Saturday live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States (2 p.m. ET)

The two southpaws seemed to have mutual respect for one another in the lead-up to the fight last year (when it was postponed) but things got a little nasty at today’s weigh-in. Catterall, 26-0(13) grabbed Taylor, 18-0(13) by the throat during a tense face-off and the two fighters had to be pulled apart. We have long since grown used to seeing these type of shenanigans, yet Taylor did look genuinely angry today.

The 31 year old champion has vowed to make Catterall pay by putting him “flat on his back” tomorrow night.

“He put his hands on me,” Taylor said in speaking with Sky Sports. “I knew I’d get a rise out of him. I knew I’d get a reaction. Tomorrow he’ll be flat on his back.”

Catterall, three years the younger man at age 28, says there is no way Taylor managed to get under his skin.

“No definitely not,” Catterall said when asked if Taylor got to him. “I saw him marching over. I have more support than he does. I have worked every aspect of my game for tomorrow night. It’s about keeping a cool head in a hot kitchen.”

Taylor is of course a significant favourite to win tomorrow. One of the best fighters in the world pound-for-pound, there is talk of Taylor perhaps moving up to welterweight and into big fights with the likes of Terence Crawford if he wins tomorrow (or when he wins as Taylor would put it) – but is there a chance Taylor, as good as he is, is looking past Catterall?

Catterall’s problem may be one of ring-rust, as he has not boxed since November of 2020; this fight coming after a full year out of action. Taylor is coming off that brilliant May 2021 win over Jose Ramirez. It’s a good match-up we have with Taylor and Catterall, even if the champion is judged to be a league above his challenger. But can Catterall raise his game in this, the biggest fight of his career?