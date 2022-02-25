Taylor vs. Catterall Official Sky / ESPN Weigh In Results

All the boxers’ featuring on tomorrow’s show headlined by Josh Taylor’s Unified World Super-Lightweight Championship title defence against Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, exclusively live on Sky Sports, officially weighed in today. Please the weights and running order for tomorrow night.

Final quotes from the main event fighters ahead of tomorrow night’s showdown:

The fists did not start flying, but there were fireworks between undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor and top contender Jack Catterall. Taylor and Catterall will lock horns for all the belts Saturday evening OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, a short drive from Taylor’s hometown of Prestonpans.

FIGHT 1: 17:00

6×3 Mins Super-Featherweight Contest

MARK McKEOWN 9st 1lb 5oz (128lb)

vs.

ENGEL GOMEZ 9st 3lb 5oz (129lb)

SKY SPORTS BOXING FACEBOOK LIVE STREAM: 17.30

FIGHT 2

4×3 Mins Super-Welterweight Contest

KIERAN MOLLOY 11st 5oz (154lb)

vs.

DAMIAN ESQUISABEL 11st (154lb)

FIGHT 3

4×3 Mins Featherweight Contest

KURT WALKER 9st 3lb (129lb)

vs.

JAROSLAV HRIADEL 9st 1lb 5oz (127lb)

FIGHT 4

6×3 Mins Welterweight Contest

PADDY DONOVAN 10st 6lb (146lb)

vs.

MIROSLAV SERBAN 10st 5lb (145lb)

FIGHT 5

8×3 Mins Super-Middleweight Contest

JOHN DOCHERTY 12st 4lb (172lb)

vs.

JORDAN GRANT 12st 8lb 5oz (176lb)

FIGHT 6

6×2 Mins Super-Bantamweight Contest

EBONIE JONES 8st 13lb 5oz (126lb)

vs.

EFFY KATHOPOULI 8st 12lb (124lb)

FIGHT 7

10×3 Mins Vacant Scottish Heavyweight Championship

NICK CAMPBELL 18st 2lb (254lb)

vs.

JAY McFARLANE 19st 10lb (276)

FIGHT 8

10×3 Mins Featherweight Contest

ROBEISY RAMIREZ 9st 5oz (126lb)

vs.

ERIC DONOVAN 9st 5oz (126lb)

FIGHT 9

12×3 Mins Undisputed World Super-Lightweight Championship

JOSH TAYLOR 10st (140lb)

vs.

JACK CATTERALL 9st 13lbs 5oz (139lb)

SWING BOUTS

Fight 10 *TV SWING*

6×3 Mins Middleweight Contest

BILAL FAWAZ 11st 4lb 5oz (159lb)

vs.

MALAM VARELA 11st 8lb (162lb)

Fight 11 *TV SWING*

6/4×3 Mins Cruiserweight Contest

SCOTT FORREST 14st 7lb 5oz (204lb)

vs.

ERIK NAZARYAN 14st 11lb (207lb)

In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, Cuban star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Robeisy Ramirez, will face Irish contender Eric Donovan. Ramirez has not fought in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics, the site of his first Olympic triumph.

Taylor-Catterall, Ramirez-Donovan, and additional fight action will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

This is what the fighters had to say at Thursday’s press conference.

Josh Taylor

“Everyone has been starved for nights out and things to do these last two years. There hasn’t been much happening. Everyone has come out in numbers — {the arena} has sold out — and I’ve got an abundance of fans coming from England supporting me. I’ve probably got more fans coming from England to support me than Jack has coming to support him. It’s a great night. I can’t wait.”

“It’s Jack on Saturday. It’s his turn next. He’s going to get the beating Saturday, which I’m going to dish out. All I’m thinking about is Jack Catterall. He’s trying to take away what I’ve worked so hard to get. I’ve cleaned out the division. He’s getting a shot at the jackpot in one fight. I’m going to put him in his place on Saturday.”

“He’s good. We’ll find out on Saturday, but he’s in for a long night. A long, painful methodical beatdown on Saturday.”

“I don’t see a way that he can beat me in this fight. I don’t know how he’s going to do it, but I’m prepared for every way. Whatever he brings, I’m more than prepared for.”

Jack Catterall

“I’ve been mandatory for the WBO title. After waiting two years, I’ve got a chance now to capture the undisputed. I’ve not just come up here to make up the numbers. I’ve been waiting two years for this opportunity.”

“I think the respect has been there. Josh and I know that the respect is out of the window once the bell goes. We can shake hands after. We’re going to punch each other’s heads in, and that’s in.”

Robeisy Ramirez

“Scotland and the UK, in general, is an extraordinary place to me. It is deeply ingrained in my memory because I have fond memories of earning my first gold medal in London in 2012. I want the fans to see the new Robeisy Ramirez and this new era in my career as a professional.”

“Of course, I feel like I can replicate my amateur success as a professional. It is my only mission to replicate and best what I did at the amateur level by winning a world championship. And if it means that I have to fight in the UK, Asia, or wherever I have to fight, I will do that. I am used to it. I’m on a mission to become a world champion and show that I am going to be a better world professional than I was an amateur.”

Eric Donovan

“It’s a big night, probably the biggest night of my boxing career. I think it’s fair to say that. I’m under no illusion how big the task will be, but when my manager, Mark Dunlop, presented me with this opportunity, he didn’t have to ask me twice. I’m in this game to prove myself, and when I do finally look back on my career, I want to be remembered as someone who took on great fighters and was involved in great fights. And you don’t get any better than a two-time Olympic gold medalist. I cannot wait for this, relishing this opportunity.”

Paddy Donovan

“{The fans} can expect a world-class performance. I believe I am one of the best prospects in the world in boxing right now coming through. I want to be one of the best fighters in the history of Ireland, and it’s going to start Saturday night when I get in that ring. I don’t believe any fighter in the world will beat me. I’ll beat any challenge that comes in front of me.”

Kurt Walker

“I’m buzzing to be on this show. I’ve been camp for three months with Michael Conlan, so I’ve been putting in the camp that he’s been putting in for his world title fight {March 12 against Leigh Wood}. What a show to be on. I’m buzzing for it.”