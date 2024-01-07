Joseph Parker Wants In On March Mega-Card In Riyadh: “All Those Names, We’ve Said Yes To Every One”

As fight fans are aware, another stacked card is in the works, for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March (the 8th or the 9th). Anthony Joshua Vs. Francis Ngannou will headline the card, but there promises to be some other big heavyweight match ups taking place on the night. We’ve heard talk of a possible heavyweight collision between Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder, and the very idea of this fight has got some blood pumping.

But Joseph Parker, who of course scored a dominant decision win over an oddly flat, ring-rusty Wilder back in December, wants to fight “Big Bang” Zhang himself, or Filip Hrgovic. In fact, as he made clear when speaking with Talk Sport Fight Night, Parker is pretty much willing to fight any big name on the upcoming card.

The currently 34-3(23) Parker, who scored the biggest win of his career by hammering Wilder, wants to keep the momentum going, both strongly and impressively.

“I would love to fight in March. They have already given me the indication that there is a possibility that I could be fighting on that card,” Parker said. “Listen, I am training every day, working hard, eating clean, and just enjoying rest time – but I know there is a fight looming very soon. All those names that have been chucked at us, we’ve said yes to every one of them. I think it’s good to say yes and offer these fights, but there’s things that happen behind the scenes that we have to work on, in terms of negotiations. Every name like Zhang, Hrgovic or anyone – whatever they’ve said we’ve said yes to.”

There is no doubt about it, Parker, as the former WBO heavyweight champion’s impressive resume shows, is willing to fight just about anyone: AJ, Andy Ruiz, Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Joe Joyce. And now perhaps Zhang or Hrgovic.

If we can’t get the absolutely mouthwatering Wilder-Zhang fight, a Parker-Zhang fight would be pretty interesting instead. Hrgovic, the IBF #1 contender, against Parker would also be a fight we fans would for sure take.

The heavyweight division is buzzing right now, even if not all fans like the idea of crossover fights between MMA and boxing stars. That said, the Joshua-Ngannou fight will surely be a whole lot of fun to watch, while the supporting card could prove huge. Let’s hope the Saudi’s keep the low pay-per-view price they charged for “The Day of Reckoning” card of December 23rd.