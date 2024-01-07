De La Hoya Says Vergil Ortiz Jr Is “The Best Fighter On The Planet....At 154, At Any Weight Class”

Oscar De La Hoya, promoter of unbeaten 154 pounder Vergil Ortiz Jr, says his fighter is “the best fighter on the planet….at 154, at any weight class.” Speaking after Ortiz stopped Fredrick Lawson in a round (the win not without some controversy, with some fans feeling Tony Week’s decision to dive in and halt proceedings resulted in a premature stoppage last night in Las Vegas) in what was Ortiz’ first fight back since August of 2022, De La Hoya showered his man with praise.

And De La Hoya also said that Ortiz will go to Australia to fight Tim Tszyu, this a fight Ortiz immediately called for after blitzing Lawson, with Tszyu having responded, saying he is up for the fight also. Tszyu, 24-0(17) and the reigning WBO champion at 154, is one of the hottest young fighters out there right now. But then so is Ortiz, 20-0(20). Both fighters feel they would have a great chance of giving us a modern day classic if, or when, they fight.

“Tim Tszyu, anybody at 154….Ortiz will even go to Australia to do it,” De La Hoya said. “I’ve got to do my homework and see who Tim’s promoter is, see what the situation is. We’ll take it from there. Whatever Team Vergil wants we’ll make happen. We’re behind him a thousand percent. Vergil is a fighter. One of those old-school thinking fighters who, to be the best you have to beat the best. To be world champion, you travel the world. I think Vergil, right now, is the best fighter on the planet….at 154, at any weight class. He made a statement…20-0, 20 knockouts. Who else has that?”

Although some fans wish Ortiz had been able to stay at welterweight, where he was really making noise before his health problems (now all sorted), it’s clear Ortiz is a natural 154 pounder right now. And if that fight with Tsyzu happens, we could indeed get a great one.

“Let’s go tomorrow,” Ortiz said after last night’s win. “I don’t fear anyone. I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, any time. So if we have to go to Australia, I’m down.”

“Yo@VergilOrtiz Welcome to the ’54 club. I’m always keen for a modern day classic,” Tszyu responded via X.

Let’s hope this fight gets done sooner rather than later.