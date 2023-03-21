Joseph Parker Looking At Three Names For Next Fight: Dubois, Hunter, McKean

Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker, who was recently seen being “Juggernauted” by Joe Joyce in a terrific battle and has won one keep-busy fight since then, is quite close to announcing his next fight. The 31 year old New Zealander, currently 31-3(21) says there are three names he and his team are looking at – these being Daniel Dubois, Michael Hunter and Demsey McKean.

Speaking with Seconds Out, Parker said that the fight he would most like is the Dubois fight, but that he is looking at taking whichever fight can be made “ASAP.”

“There’s three names were looking at – Dubois, Hunter and McKean,” Parker said. “I’m waiting on BOXXER, to come up with a plan, to see if they can make the fight happen. I’m [also] talking with Frank Warren, to see if I can fight Dubois. And McKean’s with Matchroom, so we’re just seeing which is the best option and which one we can make happen ASAP. For me, Dubois [would be my first choice] because he’s got that WBA regular belt. It would be nice to fight him. I’m sure I can break him down, I’m maybe too fast. Listen, he’s a quick fighter, but I’ll have a good game plan with Andy Lee and I’ll be able to break his confidence.”

Parker also said he is interested in a return fight with Dillian Whyte, this a fight Parker said he has been trying to make for a long time. “If he’s up for it, we can lock something in,” Parker said, adding how he is “not fussed” who he fights next. “Anyone,” he said.

Parker is still young for a heavyweight, and he is almost always in good, exciting fights. Parker against Dubois would be very interesting, the two having been stopped late by Joyce and having bounced back. Parker may never be a world champion again but he gives fans good fights and he is a most likeable guy also. Parker is easy to root for.

Who wins if Parker and Dubois do get it on later this year?