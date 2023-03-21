Kell Brook Teases “Massive News;” Flies Out To Begin Training Camp

It’s no secret former IBF welterweight champ Kell Brook wants to fight Conor Benn. Brook, who announced his retirement less than a year ago, this after his big win over bitter and long-time rival Amir Khan, has admitted that he has struggled in retirement; a retirement that seems to be ended this year.

Brook has now teased “massive news” via a social media post, and he has been pictured flying out of the country to begin his training camp. Benn, who has the option of fighting living legend Manny Pacquiao in what will be his first fight back since his well-publicised failed drugs tests, is the man Brook wants to get his hands on. However, Eddie Hearn has said that a Benn-Brook clash is very much a UK fight, and right now, as we know, Benn is unlicensed to box in the UK.

So what might Brook’s “massive news” be? Brook, who has released photos of himself alongside his nutritionist Greg Marriott at the airport, tagged Benn in the social media post.

“Kell Brook flying out to start training camp today and teasing “massive, massive news” with Conor Benn tagged in,” Michael Benson wrote in a tweet of his own yesterday.

Brook, at age 36, may or may not be able to make a successful ring return. Brook, 40-3(28) looked good in stopping Khan in February of last year, yet before that, “The Special One” was wiped out by Terence Crawford and he looked pretty much done. But Brook is yet another fighter who cannot adjust to retirement and here he is again, apparently.

Benn, who will return to the ring in June, most likely in the Middle East, does look to be too young, too powerful and too dangerous for Brook. This of course does not mean the fight will not happen.

It sure seems a long time ago now when Brook was a reigning world champion, this back in 2017, when he defended against Errol Spence in what proved to be a painful night for the Sheffield star. We wish Brook well with his future, whatever he decides to do.