Oscar De La Hoya On The September Clash Between Canelo And Terence Crawford: “He’ll Run Right Through Him”

Former multi-weight champ Oscar De La Hoya engaged in numerous super-fights during his often somewhat underrated career, with “The Golden Boy” boxing all over the scale, from 130 to 160 pounds. Now, looking ahead to the hugely intriguing fight that is Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford – this a fight that will see “Bud” go up two more weight divisions, this to super middleweight – De La Hoya sees only one winner.

Speaking with Fight Hype, De La Hoya, a former six-weight champion, said that, in his opinion, the naturally bigger man will win – in a commanding fashion.

“Look, fighter versus fight and talent, obviously Crawford is the craftier boxer, but Canelo has the size, he has the power, and it’s like [Bob] Arum said: he’ll run right through him. It’ll be a tough fight, but stylistically, I mean, yeah, It’ll be a one-sided fight for maybe, let’s say, seven rounds, and then Canelo starts attacking, he starts to take it to deep waters, and the power will eventually be too much. Will it be a great fight? Will it be a huge event? Absolutely.”

Crawford, by taking this fight, really is, as the saying goes, daring to be great. Having had just one fight at 154 pounds – this his points win over Israil Madrimov – Crawford will be putting on an additional 14 pounds should he decide to tip in at the limit of 168 pounds. It seems more likely Crawford will come in at around the low 160s in an effort to retain his speed. Then again, Crawford might surprise us all. Just last week, Crawford let it known he was weighing 186 pounds.

But Canelo, 62-2-2(39) will certainly be the bigger, thicker-set man on the night in September, and maybe De La Hoya is right when he says Canelo’s power will simply be too much for Crawford. But here’s the thing: plenty of fans the world over are fascinated to see if Crawford’s superb skills can see him overcome all the advantages Canelo has to get the win. Again, Crawford, 41-0(31) is daring to be great, to be very, very special.

If Crawford can do it, where does he rank all-time? This is a question that has already been asked, and it will have to be answered should “Bud” pull off the upset in Las Vegas in September. In the meantime, Canelo will fight William Scull in May, while it’s not yet known if Crawford will box before he goes into what may well prove to be his defining fight against the Mexican star.