Carroll beats Quigg by 11th round TKO, Fury & Fowler Win

Dublin’s Jono Carroll produced a career-best performance to stop former World Champion Scott Quigg at Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





‘King Kong’ dominated from the opening bell before the former WBA Super-Bantamweight Champion’s corner threw in the towel in the 11th round after a sustained attack from the Irishman.





After a fiery build-up to their crunch Super-Featherweight showdown, the rivals finally got to settle their differences in the top-of-the-bill clash which ended with Bury’s Quigg pondering his future in the ring.

“He was the better man. I was chasing him,” said an emotional Quigg afterward. “Fitness-wise was no problem but my timing wasn’t there.

“I’m a realist and I won’t kid anyone. This was a must-win fight. At my best, I would have won tonight. On this performance, I don’t know what’s left.

“I couldn’t have achieved anymore, and I cut no corners. I beat World Champions, sold-out arenas. If this is it, thank you.”

“Scott was one of my idols growing up but this is my time, tonight I showed my quality,” said Carroll.

Hughie Fury topples Pavel Sour

Manchester Heavyweight Hughie Fury bounced back from his August defeat to former World Champion Alexander Povetkin by knocking out the Czech Republic’s Pavel Sour in three rounds to rekindle his World Heavyweight Title hopes.

Anthony Fowler destroys Theophilus Tetteh

Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler dropped late stand-in Theophilus Tetteh three times on route to a first-round stoppage win to stay on course for a mouth-watering rematch with Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald later this year.

“I’m coming for you son,” said Fowler. “Let’s have a 12-round war for the fans, you will not beat me this time.”

Super middleweight Zach Parker stops Rohan Murdock

Zach Parker stopped Rohan Murdock in the penultimate round to win the WBO International Super-Middleweight Title. The undefeated Derbyshire fighter took control of the fight after the halfway stage and floored the Australian No.1 with a left hook in the 11th round to force a stoppage and secure top ranking with the WBO.

Jack Cullen stopped Tomas Andres Reynoso in two rounds to return to winning ways and set up an exciting clash with Ireland’s Jason Quigley on the Whyte-Povetkin undercard on May 2.

Robbie Davies Jr secured a shutout win over Damian Leonardo Yapur in his first fight since teaming up with new trainer Dominic Ingle. Davies Jr dominated the Argentine over eight rounds to claim an 80-72 decision on his return to the ring after losing to super-lightweight rival Lewis Ritson in a domestic thriller in October.

Other undercard results

Dalton Smith claimed his third straight stoppage with a TKO victory over Benson Nyilawila. The former amateur star from Sheffield dropped southpaw Nyilawila in every round before the referee’s intervention in the fourth to extend his record in the pro ranks to 5-0.