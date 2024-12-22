Johnny Fisher And Dave Allen Have To Run It Back!

There are often two main reasons for a rematch fight taking place: the first fight was a cracker, and there was some controversy thrown in. Last night’s heavyweight slugfest between Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen ticks both boxes.

The action was stunning to see, and after the carnage, most people had underdog and older man Allen winning the fight. Instead, after being gut-checked like never, ever before, with the 25 year old having to battle through a knockdown and some pain and some blood, Fisher was awarded the split decision.

Instantly, the internet was flooded with the ‘R’ word. Allen, who boxed his career-best fight at age 32, was robbed. Now, it seems a rematch makes all the sense in the world, not only for the two fighters, but for we fans who were lucky enough to have caught last night’s epic brawl.

Speaking after the fight, Allen, still no doubt gutted at being denied the win almost everyone feels strongly he deserved, said he is “not interested” in a rematch, even if it would mean big money for him.

Sam Jones, Fisher’s manager, said Allen will in his opinion change his mind over time, and he may well get paid a bundle for the rematch. Jones says the rematch makes sense for Fisher, and he says he will ask Eddie Hearn, promoter of “The Romford Bull,” to pay Allen the big money he deserves. So we will see, maybe this rematch, this seemingly ever so needed rematch, with it needed on so many levels, will happen.

Can Fisher, 13-0(11) improve on last night’s showing? Can Allen, 23-7-2(18) improve on the showing he gave last night? Plenty of fight fans will argue “The White Rhino” doesn’t need to improve on last night’s showing, only the two judges who scored against him need to improve.

It was a good, old fashioned bar-room brawl, a back-and-forth slugfest that reminded us all how special the sport of boxing can be. Credit goes out to both fighters, but we really do need to see Fisher and Allen run it back. After both men have had a good, well-earned rest, that is!

Speaking of resting up, we must all hope Johnny Fisher is okay today. Reports say the winning fighter was taken to hospital after the fight, for the purposes of being given a brain scan. Hopefully, Fisher shows no ill effects from last night's tough, tough battle.


