Turki Alalshikh: Usyk Won by 4 Rounds

Turki Alalshikh says he had Oleksandr Usyk winning his rematch against Tyson Fury by four rounds on Saturday night in their clash at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Bad Losers

It’s refreshing that Turki was open about seeing Usyk as the winner. Fury’s team stubbornly insisted that he deserved the win, making them appear like bad losers. Even if they felt Tyson should have won, it would have been better if they had kept that view to themselves rather than muddying the waters by questioning the judges.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) came up empty for the second time, losing to unified, WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (23-0, 12 KOs) by a 12-round unanimous decision by the scores 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112.

Tyson looked like he’d taken the fight on short notice, looking flabby around the midsection and with his trunks pulled up almost to his sternum to cover the fat around his middle.

He resembled a fighter brought in on one or two weeks’ notice rather than someone locked away in training camp for three months. Fury had said he hadn’t spoken to his wife, Paris, or his family during his three-month camp. For the Gypsy King to be as fat as h was, what was he doing during camp?

“He never hurt me once. I’ve got a couple of flesh wounds. They’ll be gone in two or three days. There’s not a mark on me,” said Tyson Fury during the post-fight press conference, denying that Oleksandr Usyk had buzzed him during their rematch on Saturday night.

Usyk looked like he stunned Fury a couple of times during the fight on Saturday night, but he couldn’t add to it. On one occasion, Fury’s eyes rolled toward the sky when he took a big left hand from Usyk.

Alalshikh Scores It for Usyk

“I thought he won. He had four rounds more,” said Turki Alalshikh to the Stomping Grounds, saying that he had Oleksandr Usyk beating Tyson Fury on Saturday night in their rematch. “Tyson had an amazing fight, but this is boxing. There is one winner and one loser.

“Next, I want to see Usyk and [IBF heavyweight champion Daniel] Dubois again if Dubois wins in February [against Joseph Parker],” said Turki. “And I want to see Tyson with Joshua. We’ll decide. The most important thing is the fans enjoy it.”