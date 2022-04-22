John Fury says Tyson WILL fight Joshua vs. Usyk 2 winner

John Fury says Tyson Fury will face the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 rematch later this year and that’ll make sure that happens after he successfully defends his WBC heavyweight crown this Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London.

John says that boxing is in Tyson’s DNA, and he’s not going to be able to walk away from a sport that he’s spent a good portion of his life competing.

It’ll be tough for the unbeaten Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) to resist the idea of facing the Joshua-Usyk II winner because the money will be an irresistible attraction, but also it’ll give him the opportunity to prove to the world that he’s the #1 heavyweight on the planet.

If the 33-year-old Fury wants to retire in the prime of his career, there’s no better way to do that than to beat the winner of the second fight between IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs).

First things first. Fury needs to defeat WBC mandatory challenger Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) this Saturday night, and that’s no small task.

Whyte is hungry, powerful, and has the cardio to push a fast pace on Fury that’ll make it a grueling fight. Fury is coming off a war with Deontay Wilder on October 9th, and the fight against the hard-hitting Whyte is expected to be no less grueling for ‘The Gypsy King.’

“Can a man give up a lifetime thing, can he give up what’s in his DNA? I say not,” said John Fury to iFL TV about whether Tyson Fury will retire after his fight this Saturday night against Dillian Whyte.

“He’s retired before,” John stated about Tyson. “He’s had a long, hard camp, he’s been training since January for this since after Christmas. They’re going to say stupid stuff, aren’t they?

“He’ll [Fury] want it like I’ll want [to continue fighting] it. Let Usyk and AJ box it out, and you’ll definitely see Tyson fighting the winner of them. He won’t be able to resist it.

“He won’t be able to say no to it, and he’ll be like a kid in a candy shop, he’ll want it. How could he not?” said John about his belief that Tyson will choose to continue his career and face the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch winner.

It sounds like John is going to convince Fury to continue his career after the fight against Dillian. We’ll see if John will be able to talk Tyson into sticking around a little while longer.

“I’ll tell you this much. I’ll make sure he fights him because I want it more than you,” said John. “I know he can beat these two guys, and I want to prove to the world that he’s the best man in this era,” said John about his belief that Fury can defeat Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.