Fury vs. Whyte: The Gypsy King’s Last Hurrah?

When Tyson Fury meets Dillian Whyte in the center of the ring on Saturday, it could be for the last time of his career. Can Tyson leave the sport undefeated and on his terms? Will Dillian shock the world by pulling off what would be a sizable upset?

Of course, in boxing, we’ve seen and heard just about everything, so if Fury decides to carry on, this podcaster won’t even blink an eye. This all-England matchup will be in front of a reported 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London and available via ESPN+ PPV, among other cable outlets.

In a parade of PPVs that started last week, boxing fans get stiffed the next 2 out of 3 Saturdays, and a few weeks later, yet another. At some point, the suits have to realize they’re making it difficult to shell out that much dough in a short amount of time. Just so we’re clear, I’m not singling out this fight only because the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero is not a quality pay-to-play main event on paper. Anyway, let’s hope we fans get a little break this summer.

Over the last four-plus years, Tyson Fury’s story has been a helluva tale from gaining a bunch of weight and getting busted for cocaine and PED on failed tests. Only to shed the weight and build back his career, reaching heights few could’ve predicted. Beating the boxers on his resume is one thing, but Tyson was never a big-ticket seller, so for him to do the live gates he did with Deontay Wilder and now Dillian Whyte is quite remarkable. Wilder was already a growing name in the states and ahead of Fury. But winning the last two bouts of a memorable trilogy combined with his personality has made Fury into a full-fledged star. Whether you think his mental health stories were real or not, the topic and his vulnerability are relatable.

Dillian Whyte has been waiting for a significant opportunity after feeling disrespected by the WBC and his own promoter low-balling him during the negotiations for a rematch against Anthony Joshua. Although Whyte’s been strangely silent during this press run, he’s earned a shot even though he was stopped by Alexander Povetkin. Over the last several years, Whyte’ faced a solid slate of fighters, and if not taken 100% seriously by Fury, Dillian could blow the top off.

The biggest item for Tyson Fury to worry about is Whyte’s left hook and straight right hand. Make no mistake about it, Dillian is a little chinny, and beyond the Povetkin knockout, Whyte’s hit the canvas especially late in fights when he’s faded. The other part of the ‘make no mistake’ is his power and the ability to turn the round or fight around with a single punch. Tyson has proven he can both box and bang with the best of them. Banging out the dangerous Wilder and outmaneuvering Klitschko.

This boxing junkie is not exactly sure how this fight will play out in the first half beyond a round or two of the standard feeling-out process. I have a hunch Fury will be on the outside with his jab and defense letting Whyte punch himself out or at least take some gas out of his tank. When the time is right or when Fury times Whyte with a straight right hand or short left hook, look for Fury to jump on Whyte. If the fight makes it mid-to-late, Fury will most certainly be roughing up Dillian, leaning on him, and eventually wearing him down.

I just don’t see Fury willing to dance on the outside with a jab considering the atmosphere of the crowd. Even if fought at a measured pace at some point, this will turn into a proper dust-up. One thing that is jarred in the back of my head is the major shots, even though Fury survived them, from Wilder he sustained in the last fight. One has to at least ponder the possibility of Fury’s punch resistance finally giving in. Besides that nugget, this is Tyson Fury’s fight to lose, and this hack-of-a-scribe doesn’t see Whyte beating the ‘Gypsy King.’

My Official Prediction is Tyson Fury by Late Stoppage.

tobtr.com/s/12089760

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio & TheGruelingTruth.Com Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio