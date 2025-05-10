John Fury Says His Son Tyson’s Belts “Were Stolen Off Him” In Usyk Fight

It really does seem as though poor sportsmanship runs in the Fury family. We’ve recently seen former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury write on social media that he “beat the f****r 2 times the world knows the truth,” with Fury referring to current king Oleksandr Usyk, who twice defeated Fury fair and square (and came within a whisker of stopping Fury in round nine of the first fight).

And now, in a hardly surprising move, John Fury—Tyson’s vocal father as fans of course know—has come out and stated that his son’s belts “were stolen off him.”

John Fury Says His Son Tyson’s Belts “Were Stolen Off Him” In Usyk FightSpeaking with Seconds Out, Fury Senior said that in his opinion, his son actually won both of his fights with Usyk, but that “they probably couldn’t afford to pay Tyson that same money again if they let him remain as champion.”

John Fury rewrites reality—again

Ludicrous is not a strong enough word here.

First of all, in terms of who “they” are, Fury is, we think, anyway, talking about Turki Alalshikh, who bankrolled both fights in Riyadh. Alalshikh can afford pretty much anything and everything he wants, we know that, so Fury is talking nonsense. Also, Turki was close with Tyson in the lead-up to both fights, the two sharing each other’s company. No way would Alalshikh do anything to see Fury get robbed.

But it seems neither the father nor the son can deal with the fact that Usyk was simply the better man on the night. Twice.

Here is the rubbish John Fury came out with:

“He had them stolen off him, to be honest,” Fury said of his son’s world titles in the Usyk fight. “What can you say? When somebody’s paid you a shedload of money they seem to resent letting you stay champion as well. They probably didn’t want to pay him the same amount of money again, probably couldn’t afford to pay Tyson that same money again if they let him remain as champion. For me, he won both fights. In the first one, he needed more rest time – he put a full camp in, seven weeks, got cut, he had three weeks rest, and he’s back in the gym for another eight weeks. You can’t do those things, so by the time he got in the ring for the first fight with Usyk he had overtrained; there was nothing left of him. But, he was facing a $10-15 million fine, he was backed in a corner, I told him, ‘Take the fine, take the fine.’ I said, ‘They’re not going to fine you, because there’s no show without you.’”

Blame game: Usyk too good, but SugarHill takes the fall?

Again, amazingly biased stuff from Fury here. John Fury, by the way, has also blamed trainer SugarHill for Fury’s losses to Usyk. It seems that whenever Tyson Fury struggles in a fight or loses, it’s anybody else’s fault but his.

And one more thing on “they” not being able to afford to pay Tyson the same amount of money if they let him remain as champion—the exact same claim could be made with regards to Usyk. Yet Usyk, as we know, who was also paid a heck of a lot of money for the return fight with Fury, was allowed to remain as champ, and he will now get paid a fortune for his fight with Daniel Dubois.

Nothing John Fury has said here makes any sense.