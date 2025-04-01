Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic Live on DAZN This Saturday – Eddie Hearn Gives His Expert Prediction

Eddie Hearn Rips Into Joe Joyce: “He’ll Get Done in 3 or 4”

Eddie Hearn’s at it again—bigging someone up just enough to stick the knife in right after. This time, it’s Joe Joyce on the chopping block.

Ahead of Joyce’s fight with Filip Hrgovic this Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, broadcast live on DAZN, Hearn praised the man’s “resilience” on The Stomping Ground —then turned around and basically said he’s finished. Hear to

“He’ll be well-beaten. Inside three or four rounds.”

Cheers, Eddie. Tell us how you really feel.

Joyce, who’s been through it lately—three defeats in four, including two hidings from Zhilei Zhang and a points loss to Derek Chisora—is trying to drag himself back into the heavyweight mix. And while most would at least give the bloke credit for fighting everyone put in front of him, Hearn couldn’t resist tearing into him.

“Joe’s always been slow. Never looked like some sensational, skilled fighter. He’s been tough.”

Tough. That’s the word people use when they’ve run out of nice things to say but still feel like they have to say something. You know, like when your mate brings his new bird round and she’s got a personality only a mother could love—“yeah, she’s nice… proper tough.”

And just in case that wasn’t enough, Hearn added:

“The punch resistance has changed. Shots that hurt him against Chisora wouldn’t have touched him a few years back.”

So basically, Eddie’s saying Joe’s cooked. Washed. Finished. The thousands of rounds of sparring? Apparently, that’s done him in too.

Let’s be real though—Joyce has fought proper blokes. He dropped Dubois when no one else could. He smashed Parker to bits when he still had life in him. He’s had a nightmare lately, sure—but writing him off like this? Saying he’ll be “well-beaten” and stopped early?

You’ve got to ask—is Eddie just being honest, or is he being a bit of a mug here? Joyce ain’t his fighter. Hrgovic is. Maybe it’s not analysis—it’s sales.

Frank Warren’s put together a stacked card for DAZN, and Joyce-Hrgovic is topping the bill. Joyce needs this win to stay relevant. Hrgovic needs it to prove he’s more than just hype. There’s a lot on the line—for both of ’em.

But Eddie? He’s already calling it like it’s a funeral.

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic Fight Date, Start Time

Joe Joyce is dragging himself into the ring against Filip Hrgovic on Saturday, April 5 at the “Heavy Impact” event — a name as subtle as a brick. DAZN’s streaming the whole card, so if you’ve got nothing better to do, knock yourself out.

The main card kicks off at 7pm UK time. Expect the Joyce-Hrgovic fight around 10pm, assuming nobody flakes or drags the undercard out longer than necessary.

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic Fight Card Start Times & Fight Card:

Date: Saturday, April 5 – Live on DAZN

Time: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT

Joyce vs Hrgovic Ringwalks (roughly): 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT