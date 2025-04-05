Boxing Tonight: Joyce vs. Hrgovic – Live Results

Heavyweights Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic will meet tonight in what many see as the last chance saloon for both in a 10-rounder, with the start time of the event at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT and 7 pm BST, live on DAZN.

Olympic medalists Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) and Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs) need a win to stay in the race for a world title shot. Both are coming off terrible defeats in which they were dominated. Joyce’s career situation is worse than Hrgovic’s, losing three of his last four fights.

Fight card on DAZN

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic

David Adeleye vs. Jeamie Tshikeva

Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O’Regan

Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic

Khaleel Majid vs. Alex Murphy

In the chief support bout, David Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) faces Jeamie Tshikeva (8-1, 5 KOs) in a 12-rounder for the British heavyweight title. Both fighters are badly flawed, but Adelye is slightly more polished.

The Juggernaut Joyce is desperate for a win tonight. Hrgovic is expected to make short work of the glacially slow 275-lb Joe tonight, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see an upset. Joyce knows his back is against the wall with his career hanging by a thread, and he has nothing to lose.

He’s the underdog with no one giving him much chance of winning. He might overperform by hanging in there, dragging the stamina-deficient Hrgovic into the later rounds to beat him up the way Daniel Dubois did last June. Hrgovic can dish it out, but he can’t take it when he starts getting hit back in his fights. We’ve seen that trait in him since his amateur days.