Jermell Charlo unfazed by Mike Tyson picking Canelo Alvarez to beat him

Jermell Charlo is completely unfazed at being told that former heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is picking Canelo Alvarez to defeat him on September 30th in their highly anticipated fight on Showtime PPV.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) respects Tyson, and he has nothing to say in negative about the boxing great picking the undisputed super middleweight, Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) to beat him.

Jermell has the kryptonite style to bring Canelo to heel, turning him into a harmless punching bag on the ropes, as we witnessed in his fight with Dmitry Bivol last year.

Charlo has the boxing ability, hand speed, combination punching style, and mobility to follow the Bivol blueprint to the litter to outbox and possibly even stop Canelo on September 30th.

Canelo requires these types of opponents to win:

1. Stationary targets

2. Fighters with weak chins

3. Low ring IQ

4. No power – read: John Ryder, Caleb Plant & Billy Joe Saunders

That schooling by Bivol was so bad that Canelo didn’t even attempt to avenge the loss, making excuses about an injured limb and needing a warm-up fight first against John Ryder. Now that Canelo has had his tune-up, he’s shown his true colors by not taking the Bivol rematch.

“Mike Tyson’s Mike Tyson man, he can say whatever he wants. He’s the GOAT, a legend. It’s cool; I’ve got a lot of respect for Mike Tyson. Canelo too, he’s a legend too. I’m trying to be great,” said Jermell Charlo to TMZ Sport, when told that Mike Tyson is picking Canelo Alvarez to beat him on September 30th.

Jermell isn’t going to get disturbed just because the 57-year-old Mike Tyson is picking the superstar Canelo to beat him. The Mexican star has been around since the age of the dinosaurs, so you can’t blame Tyson for being partial to him.

The reality is Canelo is washed up at this stage of his career, and he’s been disguising it by cherry-picking second-rate opposition from England while avoiding the killers back home that would expose him.

Canelo has conveniently avoided these fighters:

– David Benavidez

– Demetrius Andrade

– David Morrell Jr

– Dmitry Bivol – rematch

– Artur Beterbiev

Does Jermell need a knockout to win?

Some fans believe that Jermell’s only chance of winning against Canelo is by knockout because the judgment will never give him a points victory over the ‘Face of boxing.’ It would be disturbing if Canelo wins by robbery, but it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen that.

We still don’t know where the Canelo vs. Jermell fight will be staged at on September 30th. It’s safe to say that the contest will take place in Las Vegas, where Canelo primarily fights and has been involved in several close, controversial contests.