Jermell Charlo say’s he’ll be #1 with win over Canelo Alvarez

Jermell Charlo says a win over undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 30th will make him the #1 fighter in all of boxing. It would make Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) a two-division undisputed champion, and it would be difficult to argue against him being the top guy in the sport.

Charlo is a live underdog in this fight, and there are many fans who feel he’s got a real chance of beating Canelo in their headliner on Showtime PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although Terence Crawford is a two-division undisputed champion, he earned that distinction against a weight-drained Errol Spence at 147 and Julius Indongo.

Crawford didn’t beat a fighter that was in their top form to earn his two-division undisputed championship. Most would agree that Spence hasn’t looked the same since his horrific car crash.

Jermell is showing a lot of courage in moving up two weight classes to face the top 168-pounder, Canelo, who is looking unbeatable right now for the division.

“Yeah, for sure. It definitely does,” said Jermell Charlo to Fight Hub TV when asked if a win over Canelo Alvarez makes him #1 in boxing.

“Sometimes people need ring rust. I was pushing so hard, and I had an injury. There was nothing I could do about it,” said Jermell about his year out of the ring. “There shouldn’t be any ring rust.

“Kovalev was a really good win. He was much bigger than him, stronger, and he annihilated him. So Kovalev was a really, really good win,” said Jermell when asked who he feels is Canelo’s best career win.

“I’m already undisputed. I’ll be another undisputed. It’s a dream come true. That night will be everything I worked on for so many years and everything that I worked on in the process and the team,” said Jermell about his thoughts on facing Canelo on September 30th.

“My whole life will be on the line and dedicated for that one moment on that one night, 36 minutes in the ring with Canelo Alvarez. I’m going to find out who the best fighter in the world is.

“That’ll allow me to be one of the greatest fighters in the world once I beat him, and I get to get my flowers and enjoy it of my fruits of my labor with a victory over Canelo.

“The 154-lb undisputed champion and one-half of the Charlo twins with good boxing skills. I come from a rugged world and am willing to take a chance to fight anyone,” said Jermell.