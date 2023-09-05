Shakur Stevenson vs Frank Martin All Agreed For Vacant WBC 135 Pound Title

Fans can now officially look forward to a clash of unbeaten southpaw technicians going to battle for the vacant WBC lightweight title. Keith Idec has reported how Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin have agreed terms to fight, this after their fight was ordered by the WBC, the two sides coming to terms just before a scheduled purse bid. According to Mike Coppinger, the fight will either take place on November 16 in Las Vegas, or on December 9 in New York.

Whatever the location, this is a good fight, a good and interesting match up. Stevenson, 20-0(10) and Martin, 18-0(12) will fight for the WBC belt Devin Haney has vacated. For some folks, this fight will present the seemingly very special Stevenson with his toughest test to date. Martin has looked special himself at times, such as when he was beating Jackson Marinez and Michel Rivera. Last time out, however, Martin had plenty of trouble beating Artem Harutunyan via decision, this in a WBC eliminator.

Stevenson, who has claimed belts at 126 and 130 and has had just one fight at 135, this a pretty straightforward stoppage win over a game but outclassed Shuichiro Yoshino in what was his most recent fight, now aims to take over at lightweight. Fans know how high a bar of expectation Stevenson has set himself and this fight could give us an idea as to whether or not he can reach them.

Credit also goes to both sides for agreeing a deal – Stevenson being with Top Rank and Martin being with TGB Promotions. Plenty of people did feel a purse bids battle would be needed here, but no.

We’ve been treated to some genuine best vs. the best fights this year – such as Terence Crawford-Errol Spence and Naoya Inoue-Stephen Fulton – and now these two young and unbeaten studs will give us another fight that will be well worth tuning in for.

Is Stevenson your pick to win this one, or can Martin spoil Shakur’s lofty plans?