Canelo Alvarez showing excellent head movement training for Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez showed off his amazing head movement in a workout today, looking very fast as he prepares his fight against Jermell Charlo on September 30th on Showtime PPV.

One can tell from how Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) looks in training; that he’s taking this fight against the unbeaten Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) seriously. If the clip indicates how Canelo will look on fight night, Charlo could be in trouble.

In Canelo’s last three fights, he’s looked in top form, and some believe that he’s starting to decline. The last really impressive performance by Canelo was in November 2021 in his fight against Caleb Plant.

Canelo will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against Charlo, who is moving up two weight classes from 154 with the idea of dethroning him.

Jermell has the advantage in height & reach over Canelo and enough power to get his respect. In moving up in weight, Jermell will likely be lighter & faster, which could give Canelo problems.

Will Jermell’s speed be too much for Canelo?

“I knew fighting Canelo one day could be a possibility, but I kind of lost in even wanting to fight him, and I look up to him. He’s hell a rich, and he has everything in the world and has beaten some of the greatest fighters, fought some of the best in the division, fought 18 world champions,” said Jermell Charlo to Showtime Boxing about Canelo Alvarez.

“I can say my speed & my power will be the difference in this fight. I got speed, power & experience. I’m not new to this game,” Charlo continued. “That’s a problem in boxing.”

For Jermell’s power & speed to be a factor in this fight, he’s going to need to be able to land his punches on Canelo, which isn’t easy to do. Canelo’s defense is top-notch, and his counter-punching makes him dangerous.

If Jermell overcommits to his punches, he’s going to be vulnerable to getting nailed by one of Canelo’s counters, which could end the fight. One reason why Gennadiy Golovkin couldn’t hurt Canelo is that he didn’t want to load up on his shots for fear of being countered.

“The secret is that I’ve been a professional since 2007 at 17. I think he turned pro at 15,” said Jermell. “Two years of experience, are we going to make a debate about that?

“Of course, he has a lot more fights because when you fight in Mexico, you can fight every weekend. I don’t know what the commission is or the system out there, but it’s cool.

“Let them believe what they want, but they got to sleep on the fact that I got a lot of experience in the ring, I fought a lot of amateurs and I fought a lot as a professional and I’m ready for that.

“I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s out of reach now; he’s moved too far [up in weight].’ I knew my brother had that opportunity [to fight Canelo]. I never really looked at it like that, but then, as the moment is coming closer, I’m down.

“I’ll jump in the ring with whoever I got to fight. Canelo is just another guy to me. So that’s what it’s going to be when it comes down to fight night.

“I won’t truly know until I get in there with the 10-ounce gloves. The power and the punches could be different with the 10-ounce gloves. But I’ve been in the ring with guys that are way bigger than Canelo and me. That’s because of the fact that I’ve been knocking guys out in sparring.

“So in order to spare with a 154-pounder, a lot of them have to gain a lot of weight. I could feel it, and I could tell when someone was a little too heavy, but that time should rewind itself and bring itself back because this is what I’m going to be facing,” said Jermell.