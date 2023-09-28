Jermell Charlo misses his brother not being there for his fight

Jermell Charlo revealed that he misses not having his “rowdy” twin Jermall for his fight with Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night. He says it’s not the same without Jermall being absent for the biggest fight of his career at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

(Photo Credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

With Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moving up two weight divisions, facing one of the best fighters in the sport, needs the moral support of his brother.

Whether Jermell can find a way to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (59-2-2,39 KOs) is hard to say. Canelo hasn’t looked good since his fight with Caleb Plant, and that was two years ago in 2021.

The Mexican star blames his lackluster performances on a hand injury, and he says he’s now 100%.

Charlo is the undisputed at 154 and has recent wins over Brian Castano, Jeison Rosario, and Tony Harrison. Those guys aren’t in the same league talent-wise as Canelo, and Jermell could be over his head for this match on Saturday.

“That man feels like he’s at his best. Y’all got to ask Canelo. Does he feel like he’s slowing down? He says, ‘No, so we’re I’m going to fight the Canelo that’s the best Canelo in the world,” said Jermell Charlo to the media when asked if Canelo Alvarez is showing signs of slowing down.

“It is. It’s important, it’s super important. You can’t just move up in weight and just walk around fat. You’re going to be out of shape; you’re not going to be able to run. You’re not going to be able to.

“Moving up in weight is not easy, just like going down in weight is not easy. So you have to have the right people in your corner. Your doctors and your nutritionists and all of this kind of thing. I don’t have a nutritionist. I’m from the south. We cook our own food.

“Everything, and he gets to call the shots right now. So I got to be the underdog, and maybe sometimes in my life, that’s what it takes to be the underdog to become the warrior.

“I don’t know what the disadvantage is. I’ve been laid off for whatever time y’all say I laid off, but I’ll tell y’all that doesn’t mean anything to me.

“I come to fight with whatever I can fight. These are the skills that brought to the boxing world and what I’ve been doing for all of these years. So the best man wins. I’m a warrior; let’s go fight.

“It’s not about how many times you could go down. It’s about how many times you get back up. It’s just the same mindset I’ve always had. They say I’m calm, cool, and collected, but I’m fired up.

“I guess I can say not having my rowdy-a** brother around me. My brother ain’t been in camp. I ain’t seen him, talk to him or nothing in this whole Camp.

“I think that might have slowed me down as far as how rational I could be. So when he’s getting ready for a fight, I’m loud, obnoxious, energy, intoxicated, whatever we want to call it, and having a good time waiting on him to fight.

“I felt like at this moment, it’s my turn, and I just don’t got that that noise in my ear. A bit, maybe a little bit. It ain’t affecting me. I still got a good team, and I still got my childhood friend, people I grew up with, and all of this,” said Jermell when asked if he misses having his brother there.

“I don’t have no excuses. My brother is getting his life together,” said Jermell.