Canelo Alvarez wants to show Jermell Charlo why he’s at the top

Canelo Alvarez says he’s listened to Jermell Charlo talk and noted how he doubts his ability, so he plans on showing him why he’s at the top of the sport when they battle in the main event on Saturday night.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

Canelo has looked like a faded fighter in his last three contests and will need to fight a lot better to defeat Jermell on Saturday night because of the way he’s been loading up on single-kill shots; it’s probably not going to be effective against this guy.

It’s difficult to choose a winner in this fight because these two are the best in their weight divisions, and Jermell has been the equivalent of a weight bully at 154, a guy who should have been fighting at 168 but was melting down to have a size advantage in that division.

With the kind of success that Jermell (35-1-1,19 KOs) has had during his career, it’s not surprising that he questions whether Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) will be able to deal with what he brings to the table at the T-Mobile Arena in las vegas.

Canelo will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Charlo on ShowtimePPV. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET.

“Discipline,” said Canelo Alvarez to Showtime Sports when asked why he’s been able to stay in the sports for the last ten years since his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

“That fight helped me a lot because maybe it wasn’t time to beat the best fighter at age 23, and I realized that maybe it’s not my time. But then I say, ‘I’m going to be the best one day,’ and that motivated me.

“When you love what you do, that’s what it’s all about. He’s a great fighter. It’s not for nothing that he’s undisputed champion at 154,” said Canelo about Jermell. “Now I have the opportunity to show him why I’m at the top.

“He knows how to box, he’s strong, he counter-punches fast. He has a lot of ability, but I’ve been in the ring with all kinds of fighters, and I’m ready for this.

“He has a lot of good wins. Harrison, Castano. No, nobody,” said Canelo when asked if any of the fighters that Jermell has fought are similar to him.

“They have confidence and enthusiasm to win. I know. I’ve been against a lot of motivated fighters, but when they step in the ring, and they start feeling, it’s difficult.

“Everybody wants to fight me,” said Canelo when asked about his thoughts about Terence Crawford wanting to fight him next.

“He’s been saying that nobody is going to give him credit if he fights Gervonta Davis and if he beats him. That’s the same for me, but if the fight makes sense, why not?

“I’m a different animal in the ring,” said Canelo.