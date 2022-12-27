Jermell Charlo Injury Update

Jermell Charlo Posts Photo, Medical Certificate To Prove Hand Injury Is Legit

In another example of the often overly suspicious nature some people are capable of showing these days, an injured Jermell Charlo has been forced to upload proof that shows the hand injury that forced the postponement of his January 28 fight with Tim Tszyu is legit. Some fans – and former Charlo foe Brian Castano – cast doubt on the legitimacy of the injury. Charlo, who broke his hand in two places when training during the festive holidays, took to social media a few hours ago, this in an effort at silencing these people.

37 fights in ain’t never had to postpone shit. I’ll never back out or down from any man. Im King of 154. This ain’t no mental health issue, this ain’t no sling you can buy at a pharmacy like Castano did. Imma bounce back & give my supporters 2 fights this yr. Stay tune. pic.twitter.com/m6wc8s5p1A — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) December 26, 2022

“37 fights in ain’t never had to postpone shit. I’ll never back out of down from any man. I’m king of 154. This ain’t no mental issue, this ain’t no sling you can buy at a pharmacy like Castano did. Imma bounce back and give my supporters two fights this year. Stay tuned,” Charlo wrote – with a photo of his damaged hand attached, along with a medical certificate.

It’s sad that a fighter has to do this in order to silence the, shall we say, conspiracy nuts, but this is the world we live in. Castano, who was injured ahead of his rematch with Charlo, tweeted how he wanted to see “medical evidence to support that the injury he mentions is real for the Tim Tszyu fight,” adding how “with him you never know.”

Well, now we do know – the injury, a pretty nasty one, is real. There is no doubt about it. There never was.

In the meantime, Tszyu will stay in the US training and a “stay busy” opponent is being sought. The Charlo-Tszyu fight may have to wait until June or July time, but it will happen. Charlo, who will have to wear his cast for a couple of months before he can begin rehab, has made it clear: he is not looking to duck anyone.

Shame on all those “fans” who doubted the word of an at-his-peak, tremendously talented world champion who has, as Charlo pointed out, never postponed a fight before now.