Jermall Charlo Shoots Down Talk That His Fight With Canelo Is Done: “Ain’t No Confirmation”

For those fans who were less than enthralled and/or excited by the prospect of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez facing Jermall Charlo in his next fight, the news that Charlo has denied the fight is a done deal will come as good news. There has been plenty of talk that says Canelo will face his second Charlo in a row on May 4 – Canelo, 60-2-2(39) having beaten Jermell Charlo by wide decision in a pretty dull fight back in September.

But now, the chronically inactive Jermall Charlo has taken to social media to address the situation. And Charlo, 33-0(22), who has boxed just one time since June of 2021, wrote how there “ain’t no confirmation” that he will be fighting Canelo next.

“I haven’t even talked to Al Haymon since I last fought, everyone is like, ‘You about to fight Canelo;’ ain’t no confirmation; I’m in the islands somewhere,” Charlo wrote. “You gotta chill. Until it’s official, it’s official. I offered…… I said I would do whatever I gotta do. We was on jet skis, I stopped for this.”

So, once again in boxing, the gun has been jumped as far as a fight being ‘announced.’ Canelo may actually wind up facing Charlo next, as Charlo suggested, but thus far no deal has been reached, let lone signed. And in truth, fans are far more interested in seeing Canelo fight one man and one man only, and that is of course David Benavidez. Some fans have even suggested Canelo’s legacy will be affected if he does not agree to face Benavidez.

Canelo will fight on May 4, over Cinco de Mayo weekend, we know that. But as of right now, Canelo’s dance partner is still to be confirmed. One other fighter, a big name, that has thrown his hat into the ring for a fight with Canelo, is reigning pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford, with “Bud” recently writing on social media how a fight between himself and Canelo is “The biggest fight in boxing right now. Like it or not.”

In an ideal world, Canelo would fight Benavidez, Crawford, and then maybe Jaime Munguia and David Morrell. But we live in a world that is far from ideal, as we all know.

