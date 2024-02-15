Watch LIVE TONIGHT: Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr vs. “Ricky” Perez live on DAZN at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Former champ Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) from South El Monte is stepping into the ring to headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN in 2024. Brace yourself for a 10-round super lightweight showdown against the gritty Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) hailing from Tijuana, Mexico. This pugilistic spectacle is going down at The Commerce Casino & Hotel, and you can catch it all live on DAZN at 6:00 p.m. PT / / 11 p.m. UK

“JoJo’s career is like a Rocky movie – Olympics, slaying unbeaten fighters, and grabbing that world championship,” muses Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy’s big boss. “Now he’s on his second wind gunning for another title. Look into JoJo’s eyes; that’s the hunger for glory, my friends.”

Getyour tickets for Diaz vs. Perez starting today, January 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Prices range from $200 down to $30 (plus those pesky fees).

In the co-main event, Rialto’s Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) – ESPN’s Top 25 under 25 hotshot – dives into a 10-round flyweight showdown. Also on the DAZN broadcast, Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aims for redemption in a six-round super welterweight skirmish. Kicking off the DAZN broadcast, San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) throws down in a six-round super bantamweight battle. Opponents for these warriors and the full undercard? Stay tuned for the juicy details dropping in the next few weeks.

Weights for the match-ups are as follows: