Hamzah Sheeraz On Comparison To The Great Thomas Hearns: “An Honour To Have My Name In The Same Sentence”

Current red-hot British middleweight star in the making Hamzah Sheeraz isn’t looking to waste time. Nor is the 6’3” 160 pounder from London setting himself easy goals. Speaking with BBC Sport, the 24 year old says he aims to become a world champion in three weights and that he feels he could be challenging for his first world title before the end of the year.

Sheeraz, tall, rangy and packing a punch – as he showed on Saturday night in blasting out the experienced Liam Williams in a veritable flash to improve to 19-0(15) – has been compared to the great Thomas Hearns, this by his promoter Frank Warren. Sheeraz says he is honoured to be spoken about in such exalted company.

“It’s an honour to have my name in the same sentence,” Sheeraz said of the Hearn comparison. “Even to be recognised as replicating such a great Kronk style of fighting. To show the power. But it’s more so my frame than anything; skinny, strong, long.”

Hearns as we all know was a truly incredible fighter, one who won world titles in five weight divisions. Sheeraz says he plans to win belts at three weights.

“Maybe two more fights and then make the world title shot happen,” he said. “Being world champion would be part-one complete. I wouldn’t rule it out for the end of this year. Then it’s time to unify and be a three-weight world champion. That’s a massive dream of mine.”

Next up, if Sheeraz can get the fight, will be Chris Eubank Junior. The flashy, showboating Sheeraz says a fight between himself and Eubank Jr has generated the public’s interest, adding how, when this happens “then more often than not the fights do happen.”

But will Eubank Jr agree to get it on with Sheeraz, a fighter who might be even more cocksure of himself than he is?

“If he believes he’s better than me, let’s dance,” Sheeraz said of Eubank Jr.

Will this fight happen this year? Will Sheeraz win a world title this year? Can Sheeraz become a three-weight champion? It promises to be fun finding out.