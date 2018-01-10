Jeff Horn agrees terms for Terence Crawford fight, official announcement for April 21 fight could come next week

It looks as though the April 21 clash between reigning WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn and unbeaten challenger and former 140 pound king Terence Crawford is all set to go. According to a news piece via The New Daily, Horn has “agreed on all the key terms” and he and his team are fully anticipating the fight to go ahead.

Credit must be given to Horn for taking this, the toughest fight of his career. There was talk of Horn – unbeaten and best known for his stunning upset win over Manny Pacquiao last July – vacating his belt and moving up in weight to 154. But the rumours of Horn having weight problems can be brushed aside; Horn will indeed take on the hugely talented Crawford, who will be looking to win a world title at a third weight against “The Hornet” in April.





“As far as we’re concerned, it’s pretty much a done deal,” Glenn Rushton, trainer of Horn said to AAP and quoted in The New Daily. “But no deal’s done until it’s done, so we just have to cross T’s and dot I’s and actually get this thing locked down. We have certainly agreed on all the key terms and from our side, it’s a go. Now Bob (Arum)’s got to tidy up some loose ends. We have total confidence in Bob and Top Rank that he’ll get this all locked up and we’ll have a contract in our hands by the end of next week.”

Horn has made one retention of his title, when he overwhelmed a game Gary Corcoran last month. Now, against Crawford, almost certainly at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Horn faces the ultimate test. Crawford has yet to even box as a 147-pounder but his talent is such that almost everyone will be shocked if the man known as “Bud” doesn’t make one serious impact on the welterweight division.

Horn has upset the odds before of course, and he and his team feel he will do so again against Crawford, but most fans and experts are expecting Crawford to further cement his claim to being the pound-for-pound best fighter in the word today with another dominant victory.