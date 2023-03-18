Eddie Hearn picks Ryan Garcia to defeat Gervonta Davis

Eddie Hearn has changed his stance, going from picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to now choosing Ryan Garcia to pull off the victory next month in the Tank-Ryan mega-fight on Showtime PPV on April 22nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Hearn had previously sided with Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) to defeat Ryan, as he felt he had too much experience and toughness for the still inexperienced Kingry.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn believed that Ryan’s resume was too thin, but he’s slowly come around to his side and is picking him to do a job on the former Mayweather Promotions fighter Tank.

Ryan’s power could be too much for Tank

It’s easy to understand why Hearn is now going with the 24-year-old Ryan to win. In looking at the problems that Tank Davis had in his last three fights, you can definitely see a scenario in which he gets caught by one of the powerful left hooks from Garcia.

Hector Garcia, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz were all able to land a lot of shots on Tank, and if they had the kind of power that Ryan possesses, they’d likely have knocked him out because they landed a lot of punches in those fights.

It will be interesting to see if Ryan uses his height and reach to outbox Tank. No one is expecting Ryan to try and win a decision, as they feel that he’s going to be looking for a knockout the entire time.

“Ryan’s resume is quite weak in general, and Tank, I think, has been in harder fights against better opposition on the bigger stages,” said Eddie Hearn to ESNEWS. “But the one thing I will say is, I’m quite surprised that the people in boxing that know them well give Ryan a fantastic chance in the fight.

“People like Devin [Haney] and Shakur [Stevenson], they rate Ryan Garcia, so he’s obviously a tremendous fighter. I’m going to go with Ryan Garcia. I’m going to switch my pick,” said Hearn.

“I wanted Ryan to get a tune-up fight. The Javier Fortuna fight happened last year around summer or late spring. I wanted him to get another fight for #1, to get that engine revved up again said Shawn Porter on his Youtube channel.

“Beyond that, look what Tank just did. He made an announcement that I’m ready for Ryan Garcia. Ryan, I felt needed another introduction before that fight with Tank.”