Jarrell Miller Lays Into Dmitry Salita As Chisora Fight Collapses

Here’s a double dose of heavyweight news, and not terribly great news at that. Derek Chisora will not now be fighting Jarrell Miller. The fight, one that plenty of fans felt would be a guaranteed fun fight, is off and Miller has laid into promoter Dmitry Salita as a result. Miller took to social media to vent his anger.

“The fight with Chisora is off,” Miller confirmed. “Chisora is a good dude; he wants to fight, I want to fight. The fight is off because this little piece of s**t named Dmitry Salita, the dirtiest human being I have ever met in my entire life and I have met some dirty mother f*****s. But Salita is the worst human being that has ever walked the planet. He and his dirty-a** lawyer are compulsive liars. My contract is up with him, but he is exercising his first and last fight refusal and blatantly made up an entire story to get more money out of me.”

The legal battle between Miller and Salita can be expected to go on for some time. But what about Chisora? Now, according to a story from the UK paper The Sun, Chisora, 35-13(23) will instead face Otto Wallin. It’s not a bad matchup, but it’s not one that has as much appeal to it as Chisora vs. Miller had, don’t you agree?

We’ll have to wait for the official announcement, but it seems it could be the tall southpaw from Sweden next for Chisora. Wallin, 27-2(15) has of course been in the ring with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, with him making a mess of Fury’s face before going down on points, and with Wallin being hammered to a corner retirement defeat against AJ.

Since the loss to Joshua, Wallin has picked up a quick KO win, this over Onoriode Ehwarieme, who 34-year-old Wallin took out in July of this year. Maybe Wallin is all wrong for Chisora at this advanced stage in his career, and maybe Wallin will hand “War” a decision defeat? We will most likely soon find out.

As for Miller, his next fight seems set to take place in court.