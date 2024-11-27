Martin Bakole Vs. Efe Ajagba Heavyweight Eliminator Ordered By The IBF

Agit Kabayel and Zhilei Zhang are now all set to fight each other on an in-the-works mega card to take place in Riyadh in February. So Martin Bakole, who recently had his name linked to both men, needs a new dance partner. And reports say Bakole has found one, as the folks at the IBF have ordered him and Efe Ajabga to fight in a final heavyweight eliminator.

Bakole, who has criticized both Kabayel and Zhang, with the Congolese giant claiming both men ran from him (Kabayel claims Bakole priced himself out of their IBF-ordered fight and was simply “too greedy”), is hungry for a world title shot and should he beat Ajabga, he will be one big step closer to getting what he wants. Bakole, 21-1(16), uses his immense physical strength in the ring, while Ajagba, a man-mountain himself, is physically and aggressively there. This one could prove to be a great action fight, one that will not go the distance.

Ajagba of Nigeria has won five on the bounce since losing his unbeaten record to Frank Sanchez in October of 2021. Still, the 30-year-old struggled mightily last time out, this when he scraped a split decision win over Guido Vianello, with plenty of people feeling Vianello deserved to have his hand raised. Ajagba has looked vulnerable in some of his fights; he can be hit and hurt.

Bakole, on a real run at the moment, his last win seeing him burst Jared Anderson’s bubble and take his unbeaten record, will likely be the big favorite in this fight. These are two big, strong, hard-hitting heavyweights, and pretty much anything could happen. However, Bakole will be looking for that KO or stoppage, and he might get it.

But to repeat, this fight seems all but guaranteed to be fun and explosive while it lasts. It will be interesting to see where this fight lands and when.