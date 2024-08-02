Jarrell Miller and Jared Anderson Steal the Show at Final Press Conference

Jarrell Miller and Jared Anderson stole the show during Thursday’s final press conference with their back-and-forth trash talk.

Miller and Anderson performed like two Stanislavski-trained method actors, ready to hit Broadway with their talent. They saved the press conference.

Even though the two heavyweights won’t be fighting each other on Saturday, August 3rd, their banter saved a boring press conference. It’s up to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh to try to make the Anderson vs. Miller fight because it would be great.

Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) is promoted by Top Rank, and they obviously have plans for him. But it would be great for his career and the fans if he fought Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) next, provided the two win their fights that Saturday night.

Miller is facing former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on the card, and he’s considered the underdog in that matchup. Anderson has a much tougher fight on his hands, going up against Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) in a 50-50 matchup.

Headliner Terence Crawford was wooden as always, showing no theatrical ability, and his opponent, Israil Madrimov, didn’t know enough English to bail him out. Neither of these guys was able to bring a sense of badly needed drama.

Jarrell Miller: “We offered you a fight two months ago, and you didn’t want no smoke.”

Jared Anderson: “No, you didn’t. Stop capping.”

Miller: “Nobody is capping. You’re softer than baby [blank], bro.”

Anderson: “As you can see, he likes to talk. He’s capping.”

Miller: “And I back it up.”

Anderson: “He ain’t got no proof. The only proof is him getting stopped.”

Miller: “You only fought one heavyweight on seven days’ notice, and he almost whooped your a. Now, you got Martin Bakole, who has been in a line in the jungle. We’re going to see how you’re going to do. He’s not no cruiserweight you’ve been fighting, and Top Rank has been hyping you up. Fight a real heavyweight.”

A Promoter’s Dream: The Making of a Heavyweight Spectacle

“If Jarrell Miller can beat Andy Ruiz on Saturday and Jared Anderson can beat Martin Bakole in two massive 50-50 fights, Jarrell Miller against Jared Anderson is huge,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV.

“Can you imagine that fight for American boxing? Two massive heavyweights that can run their mouths off and talk to each other. We need that kind of stuff. You mustn’t be afraid to be offended or disrespected in this sport.

“Just play the game and let the theater play out. Martin Bakole is a serious heavyweight. I think he might win. It’s terrible matchmaking if you’re looking after Jared Anderson. No one knows who Bakole is,” said Hearn.