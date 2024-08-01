Eddie Hearn Predicts Upset Victory for Israil Madrimov Over Terence Crawford

Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts an upset victory for WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov over Terence Crawford on Saturday night. Hearn sees Madrimov’s “Uzbek power” as being key to him handing Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) his first defeat of his 16-year career in their contest live on DAZN PPV.

Hearn said he’s hearing that the event will be a sellout at the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. That’s interesting because reports have been that tickets haven’t been sold, but fans have waited until fight week to order them.

Sold-Out Event Expected at BMO Stadium

Hearn describes Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) as a “mini Golovkin,” which, if he is, Crawford will be in for a long, punishing night on Saturday night because he hasn’t fought anyone with that kind of power before.

Eddie Hearn: “I just heard from His Excellancy’s team, and they said tickets are almost gone [for the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles]. We’re going to be at full capacity, live on DAZN around the world, and rightfully so.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this event. It’s a Riyadh Season event in Los Angeles. Riyadh Season was always going to be in Riyadh from October to March. Now, Riyadh Season is now all day every year. It’s global, and the vision for boxing is incredible

“This fight for me is such a wonderful fight. Terence Crawford is so frustrating. He’s so good. He even beat me at darts, which is even more disturbing. He’s a great competitor.

I feel he should be an American superstar because he’s everything great about sports and competition. We should appreciate him while he’s here because when you talk about the legends of the past, the generational greats, like Leonard and Hagler, Terence Crawford is at that level.

“He will be remembered as a true great of the sport and someone who didn’t duck anyone.

“This man on my left [Madrimov] is a serious man. Since he turned professional, and came out as one of the best amateurs in Uzbekistan. We’ve been waiting for an opportunity for him to show his greatness.

Madrimov: The “Mini Golovkin”

“No one ever wanted to fight him. They called him the young mini Gennadiy Golovkin. In my opinion, potentially better. The 154-lb wrecking machine. Not just with power and chin. With great movement, with great ring IQ. All the things that Terence Crawford has.

“I know that Terence and BoMac won’t overlook this man. Some of you guys are. I know some people in His Excellancy’s team are already planning the future. I’m telling you that his man will give everything. This will be the toughest fight of Terence Crawford’s career by no doubt at all.

“This feels so similar to when Canelo Alvarez boxed Dmitry Bivol. This guy belongs to the same kind of school. You guys respected him and knew how good he is. When this guy [Madrimov] pulls a huge upset on Saturday night to become the new pound-for-pound king.

“Uzbek power, Israil Madrimov. He will give you guys an incredible performance on Saturday night.”