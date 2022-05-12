Jaron Ennis wants Keith Thurman after Custio Clayton on Saturday

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he wants Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman next after he registers his 19th consecutive knockout this Saturday night against Custio Clayton in their chief support bout on Showtime’s telecast at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The 33-year-old former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) would be an ideal step up for the unbeaten Boots Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs to get a notable scalp on his resume, especially given the Florida native’s recent comment about not being familiar with him.

#2 WBA, #2 WBO, #3 IBF Ennis is taking on #6 IBF Clayton (19-0-1, 12 KOs) in a 12-round fight in the co-feature bout on the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 card.

Ennis, 24, says his intention is to show up the Charlo-Castano II fight by stealing the show with his performance.

If we see the same kind of performance from Boots as we witnessed in his recent fights against Thomas Dulorme, Sergey Lipinets, and Chris Van Heerden, Clayton won’t last long enough for him to show off his full arsenal, which may backfire for him when it comes to stealing the show from the Charlo vs. Castano rematch.

“I know they’re having a big banger between these two guys, but I got to make my own name and own mark, so I’m ready to steal the show,” said Boots Ennis to Fighthype about him wanting to upstage the main event fighters Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo on Saturday night.

“Yeah, I feel like Keith Thurman will be next after I’m victorious [on Saturday night against Clayton], and I do my thing. I feel like that’ll be a big fight,” said Ennis.

Boots may need to drag Thurman kicking & screaming into the ring with him because that’s a fight that he’ll likely resist taking with every ounce of energy in his body. Thurman’s career has slowed to a complete crawl due to injuries and apathy.

Although Thurman recently picked up a win over Mario Barrios in a get-back fight last February, it’s unknown when we’ll see him fight again. If Thurman follows his usual pattern, we don’t see him fight for another two+ years.

“It’s great,” said Boots when asked how 147 is for him right now. “I’m at weight right now. I make weight perfectly fine, very easy.

“Yeah, I feel like I’d be comfortable at 154 too, so it don’t really matter,” said Ennis when asked if he would be willing to fight the winner of the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 fight if the opportunity became available.

“I really want to get a belt at 147 and get all the belts at 147 and be undisputed. Then I’ll go up to 154 and get all the belts, 60 and 68. That’s my goal. To be a four-time undisputed weight division champion,” said Ennis.

“I feel like I’ll see at least one of those guys,” Ennis said about Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. when he moved up to 154.

“I’m extending my knockout streak Saturday. 19 in a row is definitely coming,” said Ennis.