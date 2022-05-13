Exclusive Interview: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez

Gilberto Ramírez vs. Dominic Boesel this Saturday LIVE on DAZN

By James Stillerman – Undefeated light heavyweight contender and former WBO super middleweight champion, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) will headline a twelve-round main event against Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) this Saturday, May 14th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Their bout will be televised worldwide on DAZN.

The reigning IBO light heavyweight champion, Boesel has won two in a row and eight of his last nine bouts. He is ranked first by the WBA and fifth by the WBC. Boesel is also the former WBA Interim, European, and WBO Youth world light heavyweight title holder, who owns victories over Robin Krasniqi, Enrico Koelling, and Karo Murat.

Ramírez, who is ranked second by the WBO and WBA, and fourth by the IBF, won his first world title (WBO super middleweight belt) with a one-sided, twelfth-round unanimous decision over former three-time, two-division world title holder, Arthur Abraham in April 2016. Ramírez won every round on all three judge’s scorecards. With that victory, he became the second Mexican super middleweight champion and the second Mexican fighter to win a world title above middleweight.

The thirty-year-old southpaw, originally from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico made five world title defenses over two and a half years, with wins over Maksym Bursak, undefeated challengers: Jesse Hart, Habib Ahmed, and Roamer Alexis Angulo, and Hart in a rematch. After his victory over Hart, Ramírez vacated his WBO title and moved up to the light heavyweight division. He knocked out Tommy Karpency in the fourth-round, scored a tenth-round technical knockout over Alfonso Lopez for the NABF light heavyweight title, and then stopped former world title challenger, Sullivan Barrera in the fourth-round. He knocked down Barrera in the third and two more times in the fourth, all from body punches. In his last outing, Ramírez obtained a tenth-round technical knockout against Yunieski Gonzalez, for his fourth consecutive knockout victory.

Outside the boxing ring, Ramírez has been extremely busy. He started his own promotional company, Zurdo Promotions and has promoted several boxing cards and signed numerous fighters, including three undefeated, up-and-coming boxers: John “Scrappy” Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs), Kareem Hackett (9-0, 5 KOs), and Carlos Nava (7-0, 4 KOs). Ramírez became a principal member of 3 Point Management Group that opened a 6,000 square foot, state-of-the-art boxing gym, Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, California in May 2021. At the Brickhouse Boxing Club, he trains for his upcoming fights with his head trainer, Julian Chua, trainer and former four-time world title holder, Brian Viloria, and strength and conditioning coach, Chris Wong.

Ramírez was gracious enough to take time out of his busy training camp to discuss his upcoming fight against Boesel, his last bout against Gonzalez, his promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions, potentially fighting at cruiserweight and heavyweight, and much more.

James Stillerman: What kind of fight do you expect from Boesel?

Gilberto Ramírez: I expect that he will be prepared for this fight and that he will put on a good show for all the fans but I think it will be hard for him to get the win because I have been training hard for this fight and he will not take anything from me.



James Stillerman: How do you see the bout playing out?

Gilberto Ramírez: I will knock him out as soon as possible.

James Stillerman: What are your thoughts of your last fight against Gonzalez?

Gilberto Ramírez: I think I did great because my opponent and I went toe-to-toe and people were excited about the fight. My fans liked the action and my knockout win.

James Stillerman: What have been the keys to your successful career?

Gilberto Ramírez: My mental preparation and training hard.

James Stillerman: Since this is your third and final fight with Golden Boy Promotions, will you renew your promotional contract with them?

Gilberto Ramírez: My relationship is good right now and we are looking to renew the contract. I am happy working with them, and they are happy working with me. We make a great team.

James Stillerman: Any updates on your boxing company, Zurdo Promotions?

Gilberto Ramírez: The next fight that I am promoting is this Sunday, May 15th in Ensenada, Mexico, the day after my bout. Four of my fighters will be on this card and ESPN will televise it. Three of my fighters will be on the undercard of my fight this Saturday: Ramirez [fights Jan Salvatierra, 8-1, 4 KOs, for the vacant NABA super flyweight title], Hackett [battles Josue Obando, 20-33-2, 15 KOs], and Nava [boxes Yampier Hernandez, 1-0].

James Stillerman: How is Ramirez’s career progressing thus far?

Gilberto Ramírez: He is doing well because he is already fighting on big fight cards two years into his pro career. He is doing a great job for himself and for me.

James Stillerman: Were you really interested in moving up to cruiserweight and fighting WBC champion, Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs)?

Gilberto Ramírez: Of course, I want to. I was interested in moving up to fight at cruiserweight. If Makabu wants the fight, we can make that fight right away. I have been talking with my team at Golden Boy about it, and they love it.

James Stillerman: Will it be an easy transition for you to move up to the cruiserweight division?

Gilberto Ramírez: It will be easy for me to gain weight. I just need to add muscle. It will be a challenging fight for me. It is a fight that people want to see happen. It would be a good fight for me. Maybe we can make that fight happen by the end of the year.

James Stillerman: Why were you looking to box at cruiserweight?

Gilberto Ramírez: The light heavyweight champions are unavailable for me [WBA champion, Dmitry Bivol defeated Canelo Alvarez over the weekend, and might fight Alvarez in a rematch, and WBC and IBF title holder, Artur Beterbiev will box WBO champion, Joe Smith Jr. on June 18th], so at cruiserweight, it will give me an opportunity to fight for a world title. I can move up and down in weight. I am looking for the best available world champion to fight regardless of their weight class. I will fight all the world champions at light heavyweight and cruiserweight. The problem is, do they want to fight me, or do they just want to fight Canelo.

James Stillerman: What are your thoughts on Bivol fighting Alvarez instead of fighting you [this interview took place before the Alvarez vs. Bivol bout happened]?

Gilberto Ramírez: It was a shame for me, but it was good for him. People want to see us fight one another but it is not my fault that he would not fight me, so I am staying busy now and fighting anyone who will fight me and then I will look for a world title fight.

James Stillerman: I have heard that you want to eventually fight at heavyweight, is that true?

Gilberto Ramírez: Yes, that is true. Eventually, in four or five years, I would like to fight in the heavyweight division.

James Stillerman: Any closing thoughts?

Gilberto Ramírez: Thank you for your support and watch the fight on May 14th and follow me on social media on Twitter @ZurdoRamirezz and @ZurdoPromotions, on Instagram @zurdoramirez and @zurdopromotions, and my website www.zurdopromotions.com.