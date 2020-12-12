Jaron Ennis vs Chris van Heerden for IBO World Welterweight title

IBO President Ed Levine weighs in

Jaron Ennis is considered one of boxing’s hottest prospects. A consistent feature on Showtime Boxing over the past 2 years, establishing himself as one of the most entertaining and talented prospects in the United States whilst also gaining a cult following of boxing’s purists, who have been dazzled by the skill set of the Philadelphia native.

Chris van Heerden needs little introduction. One of boxing’s warriors, the former IBO World Champion left behind his native South Africa to chase the dream in the United States. With his only recent defeat coming to the excellent Errol Spence Jr, van Heerden has all the qualities to become a two-time champion of the world.

The pair will clash live on Showtime on December 19, as the main event feature from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, USA. IBO President Ed Levine discussed the clash between the unbeaten Ennis and former world champion van Heerden.

Levine stated, “This is a fantastic fight between two world-class talents. Jaron Ennis has been touted as one of the, if not the hottest prospect in the world. I am delighted to have ‘Boots’ challenging for the IBO world title as I believe he is a future superstar that will go on to be a multi-weight and multi-title world champion.

“Chris van Heerden is a proven world level fighter. He was a great champion and he is a great human being. He deserves the opportunity to reclaim his IBO world title and we are extremely excited to be giving him the opportunity to do that in a fight that he will be confident going into.

“The IBO prides itself on providing opportunities for deserving fighters. At this point in time, both Jaron and Chris are deserving of the right opportunity, and we at the IBO are delighted to have provided them with a world title opportunity that will be broadcast on Showtime on December 19. Good luck to both gentlemen and let the best man win.”



