Jaron Ennis – The Best Welterweight In The World!

Talk about an emphatic, silence any and all doubters performance. Last night, in what some felt would be a tough, close fight, Jaron “Boots” Ennis destroyed a very good, unbeaten fighter in Eimantas Stanionis. The sixth round corner retirement stoppage win Ennis scored showed a fighter approaching his prime. Previously, there had been some so-so performances from Boots, performances that left fans wondering just how good Ennis of Philly was, if he was in fact the real deal.

Now we know.

Boots, a fighter who seems to be able to do it all: box, punch, counter, box defensively, fight going forward , fight going backwards. And there has been nothing to suggest Boots cannot take a good shot. At age 27 and now 34-0(30) Ennis is the top dog at 147 pounds until somebody proves otherwise.

It’s always exciting when a new star arrives on the fight scene, and Boots really does look to be a future star. A man with lofty goals (Ennis doesn’t plan on limiting his domination to the welterweight division), Ennis could go as far as becoming the next face of boxing when Canelo Alvarez calls it a career.

Right now, Boots and Brian Norman aside, today’s 147 pound division is not full of talent, and if/when he fully unifies the division, Boots may move up to 154. But right now, absolutely the fight to make is one between Ennis and Norman.

Who wins and how when this fan-demanded showdown takes place?

We fans cannot wait for the next instalment of the Boots Ennis showcase. There was a time when the historic welterweight division was one that boasted true kings. Maybe we are approaching a time where this will again be the case. And Boots Ennis is the future king.