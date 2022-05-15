Jaron Ennis obliterates Custio Clayton – Boxing Results

Undefeated Jaron “Boots” Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) looked like pure gold on Saturday night with his second-round knockout win over 2012 Olympian Custio Clayton in an IBF welterweight title eliminator at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calfornia.

The pinpoint accuracy of Boots Ennis’ right hand to the temple area of the 34-year-old Clayton was too much for him to recover from.

Boots is now the IBF mandatory to 147-lb champion Errol Spence Jr., but there are no guarantees that the fight will happen between them.

Although Spence was in the audience on Saturday night to watch Boots from the first row, he’s expected to fight WBO champion Terence Crawford before moving up to 154 to go after the titles up there.

Ennis, 24, threw a perfect looping right hook that came down on the side of Clayton’s head in the second round to put him on the canvas. Clayton bravely got back up and wanted to continue, but he was in no continue to be allowed to resume fighting.

Other than the knockdown, there wasn’t a lot of action in the fight, as the first round was a feeling-out one with a small handful of punches that were thrown.

After the fight, Ennis made it clear that he wanted Spence next if possible. If not, we’ll see who Boot’s management is able to put him in with. Ennis says he wants to fight Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, but that’s not likely to happen. Thurman only wants to fight belt holders, and Ennis has nothing to offer the 33-year-old.

“I’m just trying to perfect my craft. I’m getting better and better each time,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis after the fight. “That’s what I’m doing, working on things & doing what I need to do and getting that knockout.

“We don’t get paid for overtime,” said Ennis. “He had a high guard, so I was trying to come around with a hook. He leaned down, and I just threw an overhand. I thought he was going to get up. He was durable, a tough guy, and no one ever stopped him.

“I thought he was going to get up. He got up, and then I saw him fall over there and then over there, and I said, ‘It’s over.’

“I’m not sure. You’ve got to check Boxrec, but I don’t think I have, though,” said Ennis when asked if he’s ever lost a round in his career.

“Anybody can get it right now. I’m the IBF #1 contender. Mr.Big Fish [Errol Spence Jr] is here himself, so it’s time to go fishing,” said Ennis calling out Errol Spence Jr.