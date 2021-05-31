Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley to be announced on Tuesday for Showtime PPV

The huge YouTube celebrity Jake Paul will be announcing his next fight on Tuesday against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for a boxing event on Showtime pay-per-view. The two will be meeting on Friday in Miami for a face-off to promote their huge fight.

Jake will be fighting for the first time with Showtime Boxing after having signed a multi-fight deal with them recently. Before joining up with Showtime, Jake fought on Triller Fight Club.

According to Mike Coppinger, 24-year-old Jake and 39-yer-old former UFC champ Woodley have agreed to a deal.

Jake, the brother of superstar YouTuber Logan Paul, is starting to make a name for himself as a guy that demolishes faded UFC fighters.

Is Jake Paul the #1 boxing star?

Losing Jake Paul to Showtime has to be a disappointment for Triller, as he’s got a lot of potential to bring in massive amounts of fans from his 20.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

With that many followers on YouTube alone, Jake can singlehandedly bring in a ton of buys on Showtime for his fight with Woodley. Jake also has 15.7 million subscribers on Instagram and 3.9 million on Twitter.

Jake can supply his own Youtube fans without the need of hardcore and casual boxing fans to purchase his events.

Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) revealed on his social media site earlier on Monday that he’ll be making an announcement this Tuesday for his next huge fight, which he’s already predicting will break pay-per-view records for boxing.

In Jake’s last fight in April, he obliterated 36-year-old former UFC fighter, Ben Askren in the first round. That fight was supposed to have been a competitive one, but Jake landed a scorching right hand to the head of Askren that bowled him over like a bowling ball hitting a pin.

“This will be the biggest fight yet. This will be the hardest fight I’ve had, the toughest opponent by far, the most known opponent. We will break another boxing PPV record,” said Jake Paul.

Now, Jake is about to try and repeat the act, but this time against one of the UFC’s best stand-up fighters in Tyron Woodley. The hardcore MMA fans are already doubting that Jake will beat the 5’9″ Woodley, but they could be wrong.

If Jake does Woodley as easily as he did Askren, it could be another shot at the UFC as not having fighters with quality stand-up skills.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021

Jake claimed that his fight with Askren on Triller Fight Club PPV on April 17th brought in 1.3 million pay-per-view buys and $65 million generated. Those are very, very respectable numbers for a PPV boxing event in this era.

If Jake can surpass those numbers for his fight with Tyron Woodley, he could be the #1 boxing star in the U.S after just four fights.