Tyson Fury begins training camp for July 24th fight against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) has returned to the grind to prepare for his July 24th third fight against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury said on Twitter today that he’s begun his eight-week training camp, and he warns Wilder is getting “smashed again.”

We’ll have to see if Fury can fulfill his goal of getting Wilder out of the way because he’s a big obstacle blocking his path to a massive payday against Anthony Joshua in December.

Wilder has vengeance in mind, wanting to pay Fury back big time for his seventh-round knockout loss to him last year in February 2020. Fury roughed Wilder off in that fight, choosing to hit him with rabbit shots to put him down and score a stoppage.

You got to expect Fury to go back to the same toolbox that he used the last time he beat Wilder a year ago. It’s going to be interesting to see if the same tricks that Fury used in their second fight will work this time.

You got to expect Wilder to come out on fire on July 24th, bouncing right hands off Fury’s head.

If Wilder knocks Fury out as he did in their first fight in 2018, will there be a referee like Jack Reiss that will give a count to him while he’s unconscious or will they play it by the book and wave the fight off?

Wilder has already started training with new coach Malik Scott, and he’s looking like he’s in fight shape. With Fury, he still has a long way to go to trim off the spare tire that he put on during the pandemic.

It may not matter that Wilder is in better shape than Fury. If Fury can use his 40+ lb weight advantage as he did in the second fight, he might be too big for Wilder.

Fury had Wilde backing up the entire fight, and that took away much of his power.

Knowing that Wilder can’t punch when going backward, Fury will likely be coming forward the entire fight, trying to force him against the ropes so that he can club him into submission again.

Wilder’s trainer Scott is working on a lot of different things, such as body punching and shifting his feet around to get in position to throw. Fury didn’t have to worry about getting hit in the breadbasket in his first two fights with Wilder.

If Wilder can generate the same kind of power going downstairs as he does when targeting the head, he might take Fury out with a body shot. It’s not secret that Fury’s body has always been soft around the midsection.