Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley a done deal for Aug.28th on Showtime PPV

YouTuber Jake Paul will be looking for the fourth consecutive knockout of his career when he takes on faded former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28th on Showtime pay-per-view.

It’s unknown yet what the price will be for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. Jake’s last fight against Ben Askren went for $49.99 on Triller pay-per-view, so that’s a reasonable start point for what his August 28th fight could be selling for.

With Woodley’s diehard UFC fans and Jake Paul’s 20 million followers on YouTube, they could bring in excellent PPV numbers on Showtime.

Obviously, there won’t be world titles on the line, but it’s still an intriguing fight to see how one of the top former UFC fighters does against a YouTuber with world-class punching power.

If Jake Paul keeps beating UFC fighters, he’s going to tarnish that organization in the eyes of fans. UFC president Dana white might want to consider shutting off the pipeline to Jake being able to fight his guys because it will get ridiculous after a while.

You can argue this is a slight step up for Jake from his last fight against Ben Askren, but probably not a huge one.

While Tyron has decent stand-up skills for an MMA fighter, he’s not a boxer, and he’s not put the time into the sport that Jake has for the last two years. Woodley’s training camp will be a cram course in boxing, and there’s a lot for him to learn in a short period before August 28th.

Woodley is predicting that this will be one of his “easiest” fights for him. Let’s hope so because he’s been struggling lately because he’s got a four-fight losing streak going for him as he prepares to face the unbeaten cruiserweight Jake (3-0, 3 KOs).

According to Woodley, this will be a career-high payday for him, which is sort of sad. As a former UFC champion, you would think he would have made more money defending his welterweight title in the octagon, but evidently, that’s not the case.

“Easiest fight and biggest purse of my career. They brought me in to take out the trash. I can’t wait to shut this b*tch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy [from] combat sports,” said Woodley.

Jake recently beat former UFC fighter, Ben Askren by a first-round knockout on April 17th on Triller PPV. Shortly after the slaughter, Jake said that it had hauled in 1.3 million pay-per-view buys and generated $65 million.

If those numbers are true, it makes him one of the biggest PPV fighters in boxing. Canelo Alvarez likely wouldn’t have pulled in 1.3 million buys for a fight against the washed-up 36-year-old Askren.

“Tyron Woodley has fought the best MMA fighters but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in two rounds,” Jake said to ESPN.

“Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his ex-champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex.”

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list. August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

Boxing fans would prefer to see Jake fight a quality guy from that sport rather than continuing to comb the UFC ranks for old washed-up fighters like Woodley and Askren.

Tyson Fury’s domestic-level brother Tommy Fury was calling out Jake recently for a fight. That would be a good fight. Like Hughie and Tyson Fury, Tommy can’t punch, and he runs around the ring, but he has the Fury last name.

It would be an excellent cat and mouse type of fight to watch Jake chase Tommy around the ring for 10 rounds looking to lower the boom on him.