Jake Paul invites Jermell Charlo to fight on his next card

Jake Paul has invited IBF/WBA/WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo to fight on one of his cards. The popular YouTuber Jake (3-0, 3 KOs) liked the favorable comments Charlo made about him recently, and he’d like to team up with him for one of his cards on Triller.

Jake recently had former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis fighting against Ivan Redkach in his last Triller pay-per-view card on April 17th in Atlanta. Prograis was paid well to fight on the card.

Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) already has a fight scheduled on Showtime Boxing against WBO 154-lb champion Brian Castano (17-0-1, 12 KOs) on July 17th at a still-to-be-determined venue.

It would help Jake if he can add popular fighters to his cards on Triller, as it would bring in more traditional boxing fans that might not otherwise watch. At the same time, it would help the boxers due to Jake’s huge popularity on Youtube and social media.

This my mf right here… One of the best looking dudes in boxing and the goat… Let’s fight on the same card and shut shit down 🙌🏼🤘🏼 https://t.co/imSGj9nk4u — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 22, 2021

Tommy Fury wants Jake Paul fight

Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (5-0, 4 KOs), the little brother of Tyson Fury, would like to take on Jake Paul next. Tommy, who is only 21, says he wants Jake to send him a contract so he can sign it.

There would have to be a lot of movement on Tommy’s part in terms of what he wants for the fight in terms of the purse split. Tommy Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said they want a 50-50 split for the fight.

That kind of a purse split would have made sense if Jake didn’t have 8.6 million followers on YouTube, and if his last fight against Ben Askren didn’t bring in 1.5 million pay-per-view buys with $65 million generated.

“If he sent the contract over tonight, it’d be signed and delivered straight back to him. All I see for that fight is easy money against an idiot,” said Tommy Fury to Talksport about wanting Jake Paul to send a contract so he’ll sign.

“I think it’d be a massive fight,” Jake said to ESPN about a match-up against Tommy Fury. “He’s fought scrubs to make himself look good.

“People will say the same about me, but I’ve fought guys with winning records like Ben Askren and AnEsonGib.

“Our teams are talking and trying to figure something out.”

With Tommy wanting an even split, there’s no real chance of Jake agreeing to that. Tommy will need to forget about a fight with Jake, and instead, focus on his own career.

Jake is also interested in fighting former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. The two had words last Saturday night at UFC 261 when Cormier got in Jake’s face.