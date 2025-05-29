Jaime Munguia Busted After Revenge Win – Testosterone Shock Rocks May 4 Card

In disappointing news, it’s been reported by The Ring that Mexican warrior Jaime Munguia’s name has been added to the list of prominent fighters who have failed a drugs test. As per the news report from The Ring, Munguia, 45-2(35) has failed a doping test, this after his recent May 4 revenge win over Frenchman Bruno Surace.

Munguia pops dirty

As fans know, relative unknown Surace shocked Munguia in their first fight, this when he sensationally KO’d him in the sixth round in December. Getting his revenge via a points win five months later, the fight taking place on the Canelo-William Scull fight, Munguia now faces having the win overturned to a no contest.

The official statement that was shared by The Ring:

“VADA informed all relevant parties Wednesday that Jaime Munguia’s A-sample returned an adverse analytical finding for exogenous origin of testosterone metabolites following a urine sample on May 4 when he defeated Bruno Surace,” sources told The Ring just moments ago. “Munguia has 10 days to request analysis of his B-sample for exogenous origin of testosterone metabolites. Munguia defeated Surace in the super middleweight rematch after he was KO’d by the Frenchman in December in The Ring’s Upset of the Year.”

Another month, another failed test—where does it end?

As fans are likely aware, it’s very rare that a B-sample turns out to be any different than a fighter’s A-sample. Fans will of course be disappointed in Munguia, a very good action fighter who was at one time being looked at as the next Mexican star of the sport. Munguia will no doubt declare his innocence, as all fighters do if and when they get busted for a hot test, but so far there has been no official response from the former WBO champion at 154 pounds.

It really does seem as though every month or so, another big-name fighter makes the news for failing a drugs test. But as must be the case with all fighters, 28 year old Munguia has to be given the benefit of the doubt, this as the investigation into his failed test remains ongoing.