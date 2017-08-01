It’s Ghana vs UK in latest Azumah Nelson Fight Night August 19

Former 3-time world champion and Hall of Famer, Azumah Nelson’s collaboration with Hemann Promotions to reposition Accra as the fight capital of Africa reaches new heights on August 19 when four UK boxers square off against Ghana based opponents including an amateur clash featuring Azumah’s own son at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Headlined by the bout between Ghana super featherweight champ, Wahab Oluwaseum and Irish opponent, John Hicks and also featuring other UK boxers, Kieran Leinster against Emmanuel Anim of Ghana, London based southpaw, Anthony Ayinde up against Ghana’s Raphael Kwabena King as well as the amateur fight between Oliver Duffy and Azumah Nelson Jnr, full details will be announced at a press conference on Thursday August 3 at the African City Hotel, formerly Novotel Hotel in the Ghanaian capital.

Having began last year with the Azumah Nelson VIP Fight Night at the plush Kempinski Hotel for the first two editions to attract the patronage of the corporate and business community necessary for marketing and sponsorship, the venue shifted to the newly built boxing arena which hosted the third edition back in April this year, amid a resounding success.





Now they have gone a notch higher in quality and competition with the invitation of the UK boxers to spice up the next show on August 19, which Heta Hema-Mann, CEO of Hemann Promotions insists continues with their quest to take Ghanaian boxing and boxers to the very top globally and will continue with engagements against other top boxing countries in the years to come.

“This is part of the ongoing programme that Azumah Nelson Fight Night is doing in our endeavour to make Accra the capital of African boxing. We started off by creating awareness to boxing and revive interest as was in the days of Azumah Nelson, to make it an enjoyable and memorable occasion. We needed the business and corporate people of Accra to see boxing in a new light,” Mr. Hema-Mann explained.

“Now we want to bring international fights here and Ghana versus UK is just the beginning, a tip of the iceberg. We are in talks with promoters in South Africa, USA and other countries to bring their boxers here, so moving on we envisage to have Ghana versus South Africa, Ghana versus USA, Ghana versus Uganda, Ghana versus Nigeria and many others,” he added.





Meaning more opportunities for the very best of Ghana’s potential world champions to test their credentials against the very best opposition in readiness for pursuit of their career ambitions.

“In moving forward, we will bring more international boxers to our shows in Accra, then it gives a lot more wealth of boxing experiences to our young men who have visions to become full blown professionals. It gives the sport a big boost here and is on the right track to making Accra the capital of African boxing, putting African boxing back on the world map and it’s all being led by Accra, Ghana,” Mr. Mann concluded.