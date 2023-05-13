Ismael Barroso on Rolly Romero: “He knows I can take him down with one punch”

Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) says he’s going to take advantage of Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) and make him pay for his “carelessness” he shows inside the ring on Saturday night in their battle for the vacant WBA light welterweight title at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

If Rolly loses his career will effectively be over. There will be no coming back from a loss like this. That’s a lot of pressure for the young 27-year-old Rolly to have on his shoulders because he’s never beaten any fighters of note during his career.

Barroso, 40, that Rolly knows that he can KO him with a single shot if he’s reckless, as he often is. Unless Rolly has turned over a new leaf and suddenly is going to focus on using his boxing skills, he could have major problems on Saturday night.

Rolly-Barroso will be headlining on Showtime in an event that will start at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

“Age is just a number for us. I feel just as good as I did when I was 30. So whatever people want to say, let them say it. I feel great,” said Ismael Barroso to Fighthype, reacting to people criticizing him about his age and physical appearance.

“You’re going to see three different points that I’m going to put on emphasis tomorrow night. I’m not going to tell you right now, but you’re going to see it, and it’s going to be noticeable tomorrow when you see in the ring,” Barroso continued.

“Rolly is a young, strong hungry fighter. I respect him a lot, but I also know I have a lot of experience, and that experience is going to come in handy because when he gets careless, that’s when I’m going to pounce, and I’m going to take advantage of that carelessness.

“He knows I have power. He knows I can take him down with one punch. He knows I have experience. In the end, I’m the #1 contender, and I’m here because I earned this chance. You’re going to see why I earned this chance because of all the work I put in. It’s like I’m a two-time world champion.

“So you’re going to see those credentials come out on Saturday night. It’s been a tough, long journey, for sure. I had to start out in Venezuela from humble beginnings.

“Then I had got go to Panama. I worked hard over there. Fortunately, that opened the doors for me, and now I have this chance to succeed in the United States, and you can’t put a price on that.

“It’s going to be an exciting fight with fireworks and a lot of power. You’re going to want to tune in,” said Barroso when asked how his fight with Rolly will play out.

“Again, you’re going to see three things inside of the ring. You’re going to have to find out for yourself tomorrow night,” said Barroso.